Americans' comeback falls just short against Spokane

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans (32-28-6-1) battled back to get to within a goal in the final minute but couldn't pull even as they dropped a 4-3 game to the Spokane Chiefs (45-20-1-2).

The game had a pedestrian start as the shots read just 9-5 in favor of the Chiefs after the opening 20 minutes. The two teams went to the locker room scoreless.

Spokane opened the scoring early in the second period. Rasmus Ekstrom went to pass the puck toward the back post, but it deflected off the skate of Jackson Smith and over the glove of Lukas Matecha 2:56 into the period.

The Americans struggled to generate much offence over the middle frame, ending with eight shots on net in the period and trailing 1-0 heading into the third.

The third period was undoubtedly the most entertaining of the game, and Tri-City tied the game in the opening minute. Jake Sloan side stepped a big hit in the neutral zone which led to a two-on-one rush.

Sloan worked the puck across the slot to Brandon Whynott who fired a shot over the glove of Carter Esler to tie the game just 32 seconds into the period.

Five minutes later Spokane regained the lead. Andrew Cristall gained the Tri-City line and slid the puck over to Ekstrom in the left circle. He wound up for a heavy shot and blasted a one timer over the shoulder of Matecha to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead.

Not long after Spokane extended their lead to 3-1. Will McIsaac threw the puck on net and Matecha made the save, but the rebound came to Sam Oremba who tucked it home.

Tri-City went to a power play a few minutes later when Saige Weinstein broke his stick and threw a broken half at the puck to break up a rush for the Americans.

On the power play Jackson Smith took a pass from the goal line and snapped a shot through traffic, beating Esler on the glove side for his ninth of the season with 8:38 remaining.

Just over two minutes later Mathis Preston deflected a point shot from Brayden Crampton to put Spokane ahead 4-2 with 6:19 to play.

After killing off a Spokane power play the Americans went back to the man advantage late in regulation. Once again Smith let a shot go through traffic for his second of the game, bringing Tri-City to within a goal with 51 seconds to play.

The Americans pulled Matecha for the extra attacker off the ensuing faceoff, and got the puck into the Spokane zone, but couldn't score again as the game ended 4-3.

The regular season wraps up on Sunday at the Americans host the Seattle Thunderbirds (29-33-4-1) at 4:05. The game is the continuation of the March 11 game which was suspended. The game will start with 18:55 remaining on the clock in the second period and Seattle leading 2-0.

Announced attendance was 5,775.

