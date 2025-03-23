Celebrating the 2024-25 Team Award Winners

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







The Brandon Wheat Kings proudly recognized the outstanding achievements of our players during Friday night's home game at Westoba Place, honouring a group of exceptional athletes for their performance, dedication, leadership, and character throughout the 2024-25 season.

We also had the opportunity to celebrate and thank our graduating players, who have left a lasting impact on the organization during their time in the WHL. Please join us in congratulating:

#72 Marcus Nguyen - 282 WHL games played with Portland and Brandon

#27 Luke Shipley - 269 WHL games with Victoria and Brandon

#91 Nolan Flamand - 189 WHL games with Kelowna and Brandon

2024-25 Brandon Wheat Kings Award Winners

Art Marshall Memorial Trophy - Top Graduating Player, Presented by Bryan Mitchell

#72 Marcus Nguyen - To date, 62 points this season and 206 career WHL points. Committed to the University of Nebraska for 2025-26.

Maggie Janz Memorial Trophy (Scholastic Player of the Year) Presented by Glenda Zelmer

#12 Nigel Boehm - Maintained a 94% average across multiple Grade 11 and 12 courses while balancing WHL hockey. A future engineering student with remarkable discipline and academic performance.

Beaver Bus Lines Turk Broda Memorial Trophy (Top Manitoba-Born Player) Presented on behalf of Bever Bus Lines

#64 Carson Bjarnason - Carberry's own earns the honour for the second year in a row, posting career-best numbers between the pipes.

Community Spirit Award (Most Community-Minded Player)

#20 Ben Binder-Nord - Recognized for his commitment to community visits, reading programs, and being a strong ambassador for the Wheat Kings brand.

Unsung Hero Award

#19 Carter Klippenstein - A consistent force on and off the ice, recognized for his heart, leadership, and daily contributions.

Mike Adamski Hardest Working Player (Presented on behalf of Mazergroup)

#10 Caleb Hadland - A relentless competitor who gives everything in practices and games, drafted 22nd overall in 2022.

Brandon Sun Scoring Champion - Presented by Perry Bergson, Brandon Sun

#91 Nolan Flamand - To date, 67 points in 65 games, including 23 goals and 44 assists.

Fans Choice Award - Presented by Kim James - Shoppers Mall

#64 Carson Bjarnason - He's known for his infectious smile, positive attitude, and stellar goaltending.

Keystone Centre John Scott Kent Memorial Trophy (Most Sportsmanlike Player) - Presented by Connie Lawerence & Bruce Luebke

#11 Jordan Gavin - To date, 179 career points in 205 WHL games with only 4 penalty minutes. A class act on and off the ice.

Coca-Cola Most Inspirational Player

#62 Nicholas Johnson - A vocal leader in the room and a steady presence for the team in all situations.

Most Improved Player

#88 Matteo Michels - Jumped from 31 points last season to 52 this year including a plus-minus differential of +23.

Three Stars Award

#64 Carson Bjarnason - Earned the most "Star of the Game" selections this season.

Mark Johnston Rookie of the Year - Presented by Carla Milne, MNP LLP

#9 Jaxon Jacobson - 5th overall pick in 2023 WHL Draft. Scored 40 points in 46 games in his standout rookie campaign.

Brad McCrimmon Top Defenceman Trophy - Presented by Mark Derlego

#8 Quinn Mantei and #27 Luke Shipley - Both players were honoured for their leadership and defensive dominance. Mantei becomes the first player in Wheat Kings history to win this award three consecutive seasons.

Meighen Haddad LLP Most Valuable Player - Presented by Stacy Senkbeil

#64 Carson Bjarnason - The back-to-back MVP, a member of Canada's 2024-25 World Junior Team, and a game-changer night after night.

The Brandon Wheat Kings organization would like to thank all fans, partners, and community members for their incredible support throughout the regular season. As we gear up for the 2025 WHL Playoffs, we look forward to more incredible moments from this talented group of athletes.

