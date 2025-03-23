Rockets Finish Season With Road Loss To Giants

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Jakub Stancl of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Jakub Stancl of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets ended the 2024-25 campaign with a 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Jakub Stancl scored his team leading 23rd goal of the season in the third period which stood as the lone goal of the game for the Rockets.

GAME SUMMARY

Vancouver got off to a quick start on Sunday as Calgary Flames prospect Jaden Lipinski would open the scoring just 17 seconds into the game. Vancouver would double their lead shortly after as Tyus Sparks would notch the eventual game winner just over two minutes into the period.

Vancouver would extend its lead as Adam Titlbach would pot his 27th of the season to make it 3-0 and Colton Roberts would cash in on the power play with under a minute remaining in the first frame.

The score would remain 4-0 until early in the third period when Jakub Stancl would find the soft spot near the slot and beat Vancouver goaltender Brady Smith to get Kelowna on the board. Ty Halaburda would close out the scoring with his 29th of the season, giving Vancouver a 5-1 victory.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Vancouver outshot Kelowna 34-33

Kelowna went 0/5 of the power play while Vancouver went 1/3

Rhett Stoesser made 29 saves

UP NEXT

The US Priority Draft and WHL Prospects Draft.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.