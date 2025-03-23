Rockets Finish Season With Road Loss To Giants
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets ended the 2024-25 campaign with a 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday afternoon.
Jakub Stancl scored his team leading 23rd goal of the season in the third period which stood as the lone goal of the game for the Rockets.
GAME SUMMARY
Vancouver got off to a quick start on Sunday as Calgary Flames prospect Jaden Lipinski would open the scoring just 17 seconds into the game. Vancouver would double their lead shortly after as Tyus Sparks would notch the eventual game winner just over two minutes into the period.
Vancouver would extend its lead as Adam Titlbach would pot his 27th of the season to make it 3-0 and Colton Roberts would cash in on the power play with under a minute remaining in the first frame.
The score would remain 4-0 until early in the third period when Jakub Stancl would find the soft spot near the slot and beat Vancouver goaltender Brady Smith to get Kelowna on the board. Ty Halaburda would close out the scoring with his 29th of the season, giving Vancouver a 5-1 victory.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Vancouver outshot Kelowna 34-33
Kelowna went 0/5 of the power play while Vancouver went 1/3
Rhett Stoesser made 29 saves
UP NEXT
The US Priority Draft and WHL Prospects Draft.
Images from this story
|
Jakub Stancl of the Kelowna Rockets
(Steve Dunsmoor)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025
- Rockets Finish Season With Road Loss To Giants - Kelowna Rockets
- T-Birds Flag Down the Americans - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Finish Regular Season with Win over Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans regular season ends with loss to Thunderbirds - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Forward Cristall Wins Bob Clarke Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada - WHL
- A Summary of the 2025 Everett Silvertips Team Awards - Everett Silvertips
- Celebrating the 2024-25 Team Award Winners - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tips Cap off Regular Season with OT Win in Wenatchee - Everett Silvertips
- Silvertips Blank Wild 5-0 on Fan Appreciation Night - Everett Silvertips
- Chiefs to Face Vancouver Giants in First Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants to Face Chiefs in Opening Round of WHL Playoffs - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Close out Regular Season with 4-3 Win over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 68 at Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans to meet Victoria Royals in first round of WHL Playoffs - Tri-City Americans
- Victoria Royals First Round Playoff Schedule Released - Victoria Royals
- First Round Playoff Schedule Set - Oil Kings vs. Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Conclude Regular Season with Ziemmer's OT Heroics - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season at Home against Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Locked At Sixth Place In The Eastern Conference After Hard Fought Battle Against Raiders - Saskatoon Blades
- Kelowna Wins, 4-0, Over Kamloops - Kelowna Rockets
- Americans' comeback falls just short against Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Celebrate Player's Performances with YARA Awards Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
- T-Birds Push Past Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Drop Broncos in Regular Season Finale - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Put Up 10 In Front Of A Sold Out Crowd - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Close Out Regular Season With 4-3 Win Over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Wild Briefly Extend 2024-25 Season Saturday Before Falling in Overtime, 3-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- Preview: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kelowna Rockets Stories
- Rockets Finish Season With Road Loss To Giants
- Kelowna Wins, 4-0, Over Kamloops
- Rockets Conclude Regular Season Against Blazers And Giants
- Rockets Unveil Special Throwback Themed Jersey Off The Back For Fan Appreciation Night
- 50/50 Starting At $10,000 For Rockets Fan Appreciation Game On March 22