Calgary Hitmen Finish Second in the Central Division
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Calgary Hitmen News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen welcomed the Medicine Hat Tigers to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the regular season finale. Medicine came out victorious 5-2 clinching the Central Division and the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Scoring began in the second period with Ethan Neutens opening the scoring for Medicine Hat. Calgary responded with a goal from Ben Kindel to tie it up, marking his 50th career goal and 99th point of the season. Medicine Hat then took control with two more goals from Tanner Molendyk and Gavin McKenna, making it 3-1. Calgary's David Adaszynski scored his 9th of the season to bring the Hitmen within one as the third period approached the halfway mark. However, McKenna netted his second of the night, followed by an empty-net goal from Veeti Vaisanen, sealing the win for Medicine Hat. Calgary outshot Medicine Hat 37-27.
Calgary finishes the regular season as the Eastern Conference's third seed and finishes second in the Central Division with 96 points. Their regular season record closes out at 45-17-3-3.
The Hitmen are heading to the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien and have clinched home ice advantage in Round 1 and will face the Saskatoon Blades. Tickets for the first two games of their best-of-seven opening round series at Scotiabank Saddledome are on sale now at HitmenHockey.com/Tickets. Game 1 is Friday, Mar. 28 at 7:00 p.m. with Game 2 on Sunday, Mar. 30 at 2:00 p.m.
