First Round Playoff Schedule Set - Oil Kings vs. Raiders

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - It's OFFICIAL! The Edmonton Oil Kings will be playing the Prince Albert Raiders in the first round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

Edmonton is 2-3-0-0 against Prince Albert this season and will look to take down the East Division winning Raiders.

Tickets for the Oil Kings first two home games of the series will be on sale on Tuesday morning! Tickets for the general public go on sale at 1 p.m.!

The schedule can be found here:

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Edmonton @ Prince Albert Friday March 28 7 MT

2 Edmonton @ Prince Albert Saturday March 29 7 MT

3 Prince Albert @ Edmonton Tuesday April 1 7 MT

4 Prince Albert @ Edmonton Wednesday April 2 7 MT

5* Edmonton @ Prince Albert Friday April 4 7 MT

6* Prince Albert @ Edmonton Sunday April 6 4 MT

7* Edmonton @ Prince Albert Tuesday April 8 7 MT

*If Necessary*

Great tickets start at just $20 for the home games and you can catch all the action live on iheartradio as well!

