Victoria Royals First Round Playoff Schedule Released

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals and Western Hockey League announced today the schedule for the Royals first round WHL Playoffs series against the Tri-City Americans.

The series schedule is:

Game 1 Friday March 28, 2025, at 7:05pm at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre (Victoria, B.C.)

Game 2 Saturday March 20, 2025, at 6:05pm at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre (Victoria, B.C.)

Game 3 Tuesday April 1, 2025, at 7:05pm at the Toyota Center (Kennewick, WA)

Game 4 Wednesday April 2, 2025, at 7:05pm at the Toyota Center (Kennewick, WA)

Game 5 Friday April 4, 2025, at 7:05pm at the Toyota Center (Kennewick, WA) *if necessary

Game 6 Sunday April 6, 2025, at 3:05pm at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre (Victoria, B.C.) *if necessary

Game 7 Monday April 7, 2025, at 7:05pm at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre (Victoria, B.C.) *if necessary

The Royals finished first in the B.C. Division and second in the Western Conference and will face the seventh seeded Americans in the first round. The B.C. Division title marks the second division title since the Royals arrived in Victoria in 2011-12, and the first since the 2015-16 season.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

