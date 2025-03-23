Tigers Win 5-2 and Secure Top Spot

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers headed to Calgary for a Sunday evening matchup against the Calgary Hitmen. All the drama and excitement of the regular season came down to the final game. The winner of the game would take the Central Division title and would become the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The two teams spent much of the first period feeling each other out. Both teams would have some chances but the goalies would be the stars of the opening frame. Both made a number of big saves to keep it a scoreless tie. The Tigers held a slight edge in shots leading 9-8.

The Tigers would get on the board first early in the second period. Josh Van Mulligen let a shot go from the point but it was blocked by the Hitmen skater. Ethan Neutens grabbed the loose puck in the slot and got off a quick wrister. His shot found the top left corner for his fifth of the season.

Calgary would even the game but a little before the midway point of the second period. Axel Hurtig found Ben Kindel with a long stretch pass. Kindel skated in on a partial breakaway and got a shot off that snuck under the goaltender's arm. The goal was Kindel's 35th of the season.

It appeared as if the two squads were going to the head to the final period all squared up at one apiece. However, with less than a minute left the Tigers skated into the offensive zone moving the puck beautifully. The puck ended up on Tanner Molendyk's stick in the slot. He found the top right corner with a laser beam for his ninth of the season. Gavin McKenna and Hunter St. Martin picked up the helpers on the go-ahead goal. McKenna's assist extended his league leading point streak to 40 games.

Gavin McKenna would add to his game totals early in the third period. The Hitmen tried to move the puck back to the point but it got loose and McKenna raced to get the puck. He chased after it and was able to poke it one handed through the goalie's five-hole as he tried to poke check the puck away. The goal was McKenna's team leading 40th of the season.

The Hitmen cut the Tigers' lead back to one midway through the third. Brandon Gorzynski's shot was stopped but the rebound flew straight up in the air. Players lost sight of the puck but it bounced down in front of the net and David Adaszynski was able to score his ninth of the season on the unsuspecting netminder. Ethan Moore also picked up an assist on the goal.

The Tigers got a bit of breathing room with 3:29 remaining in the game. Jonas Woo found McKenna alone on the right side. He let a wrister go that found the top right corner to give the Tigers a two-goal lead. Oasiz Wiesblatt picked up the secondary assist on the insurance marker.

Calgary decided to go with the extra attacker but Veeti Vaisanen was able to ice the game with an empty net goal from his own defensive end. His fourth of the season secured the Tigers 5-2 victory and their spot as the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Harrison Meneghin got the start in net for the Tigers for the fifth straight game. He had a great game making 35 saves on 37 shots. The win was his 23rd of the season extends his win streak to seven games. Anders Miller was in net for the Hitmen. He had a solid night in goal making 22 saves on 26 shots.

Shots:

Medicine Hat - 27

Calgary - 37

Special Teams:

PP: 0/2 - 0%

PK: 3/3 - 100%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Connor Hvidston - Calgary

Kalem Parker - Calgary

Daniel Hauser - Calgary

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Harrison Meneghin

The Tigers kick off the playoffs with a first-round matchup against the Swift Current Broncos. Game 1 is Friday night in Medicine Hat. Game time is 7:00 PM (MST). Tickets are available on tixx.ca starting Monday. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch free on the Victory+ app.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.