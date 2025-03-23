Tips Cap off Regular Season with OT Win in Wenatchee
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - Jesse Heslop buried a pair of goals including the game-winner as the Silvertips put the finishing touches on a historic regular season with a 3-2 overtime win in Wenatchee Saturday night.
Heslop opened the scoring 1:51 into the second period, wiring a wrist shot over the shoulders of Brendan Gee for his first of two on the night. Miles Cooper would answer for Wenatchee 19:03 into the frame, tying the game at one after 40 minutes.
Everett's Owen Cooper buried his first career WHL goal 9:12 into the third period, taking down his older brother in the neutral zone and joining a two-on-one rush with Shea Busch. Busch's cross-slot feed landed perfectly on Cooper's forehand, converted for his first in 44 appearances this season.
Luka Shcherbyna tied the score one minute later, sending the game to overtime.
Heslop dangled out Gee for a backhand tuck-in 2:53 into 3-on-3 overtime, completing the 3-2 victory. Raiden LeGall stopped 37 of 39 in the win.
Everett finishes the regular season as Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy winners, boasting a 48-12-4-4 record with 104 points in the standings.
