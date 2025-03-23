Game Preview: Game 68 at Calgary Hitmen

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vs Hitmen: Tonight's matchup is the eighth and final meeting between the Tigers and Calgary Hitmen this season. The Tigers hold the edge in the season series having won six of the previous seven games and picking up a point in an OT loss. Gavin McKenna has led the way for the Tigers with 13 points (6G, 7A) in five games.

2024-25 Season Series:

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025)

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT

Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 10-1 in front of a sold-out crowd at Co-op Place on Saturday night. Gavin McKenna (2G, 3A), Liam Ruck (2G, 1A), Hunter St. Martin (2G, 1A) and Mathew Ward (2G, 1A) each scored a pair of goals. Ryder Ritchie (1G) and Veeti Vaisanen (1G, 2A) also scored in the victory. Harrison Meneghin had a great game making 18 saves on 19 shots. The win was his 22nd of the season extended his win streak to six games.

2024-25 Standings:

46-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (25-7-2-0)

Away (21-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna / Hunter St. Martin (39) Wins - Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (87) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (126) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.60)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+58)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 67 - 238 - 28.2%

Penalty Kill: 209 - 262 - 79.8%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 126 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 102 (5th)

Goals Gavin McKenna - 39 (Tied 9th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 9th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 87 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 66 (Tied 5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 6 (Tied 4th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +58 (2nd)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +44 (7th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.60 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 39 Game Point Streak - 97 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 11 Game Point Streak - 22 Points

Liam Ruck 7 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Tanner Molendyk 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Jordan Switzer 5 Game Win Streak

Harrison Meneghin 6 Game Win Streak

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Gavin McKenna 250 Career Points 241 Career Points

Marcus Pacheco 50 Career Assists 44 Career Assists

Ryder Ritchie 100 Career Assists 92 Career Assists

Josh Van Mulligen 200 Career Games 197 Career Games

Misha Volotovskii 50 Career Points 47 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 45-16-3-3 8-1-0-1

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Kelowna 5-2 Win @ Calgary - Sun. Mar 23 5:00 PM (MST)

@ Red Deer 7-1 Win

@ Lethbridge 6-5 Win

Vs Red Deer 7-3 Win

Vs Lethbridge 10-1 Win

