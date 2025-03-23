Game Preview: Game 68 at Calgary Hitmen
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Vs Hitmen: Tonight's matchup is the eighth and final meeting between the Tigers and Calgary Hitmen this season. The Tigers hold the edge in the season series having won six of the previous seven games and picking up a point in an OT loss. Gavin McKenna has led the way for the Tigers with 13 points (6G, 7A) in five games.
2024-25 Season Series:
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Jan 18 2025) SO
Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025)
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024)
Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT
Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)
Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO
Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)
Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 10-1 in front of a sold-out crowd at Co-op Place on Saturday night. Gavin McKenna (2G, 3A), Liam Ruck (2G, 1A), Hunter St. Martin (2G, 1A) and Mathew Ward (2G, 1A) each scored a pair of goals. Ryder Ritchie (1G) and Veeti Vaisanen (1G, 2A) also scored in the victory. Harrison Meneghin had a great game making 18 saves on 19 shots. The win was his 22nd of the season extended his win streak to six games.
2024-25 Standings:
46-17-3-1
Central Div. - 1st
Eastern Con. - 1st
Home (25-7-2-0)
Away (21-10-1-1)
2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Gavin McKenna / Hunter St. Martin (39) Wins - Jordan Switzer (23)
Assists - Gavin McKenna (87) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)
Points - Gavin McKenna (126) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.60)
PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)
Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+58)
Special Teams:
Power Play: 67 - 238 - 28.2%
Penalty Kill: 209 - 262 - 79.8%
League Leaders:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Gavin McKenna - 126 (2nd)
Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 102 (5th)
Goals Gavin McKenna - 39 (Tied 9th)
Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 9th)
Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)
Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)
Assists Gavin McKenna - 87 (1st)
Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 66 (Tied 5th)
Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)
Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)
Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)
Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 6 (Tied 4th)
Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +58 (2nd)
Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +44 (7th)
Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)
Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.60 (3rd)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)
Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Gavin McKenna 39 Game Point Streak - 97 Points
Oasiz Wiesblatt 11 Game Point Streak - 22 Points
Liam Ruck 7 Game Point Streak - 11 Points
Tanner Molendyk 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Jordan Switzer 5 Game Win Streak
Harrison Meneghin 6 Game Win Streak
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games
Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals
Gavin McKenna 250 Career Points 241 Career Points
Marcus Pacheco 50 Career Assists 44 Career Assists
Ryder Ritchie 100 Career Assists 92 Career Assists
Josh Van Mulligen 200 Career Games 197 Career Games
Misha Volotovskii 50 Career Points 47 Career Points
Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards
20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt
19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii
18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo
17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer
16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck
NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)
Push To The Playoffs:
Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games
Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 45-16-3-3 8-1-0-1
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
Vs Kelowna 5-2 Win @ Calgary - Sun. Mar 23 5:00 PM (MST)
@ Red Deer 7-1 Win
@ Lethbridge 6-5 Win
Vs Red Deer 7-3 Win
Vs Lethbridge 10-1 Win
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025
- A Summary of the 2025 Everett Silvertips Team Awards - Everett Silvertips
- Celebrating the 2024-25 Team Award Winners - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tips Cap off Regular Season with OT Win in Wenatchee - Everett Silvertips
- Silvertips Blank Wild 5-0 on Fan Appreciation Night - Everett Silvertips
- Chiefs to Face Vancouver Giants in First Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants to Face Chiefs in Opening Round of WHL Playoffs - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Close out Regular Season with 4-3 Win over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 68 at Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans to meet Victoria Royals in first round of WHL Playoffs - Tri-City Americans
- Victoria Royals First Round Playoff Schedule Released - Victoria Royals
- First Round Playoff Schedule Set - Oil Kings vs. Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Conclude Regular Season with Ziemmer's OT Heroics - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season at Home against Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Locked At Sixth Place In The Eastern Conference After Hard Fought Battle Against Raiders - Saskatoon Blades
- Kelowna Wins, 4-0, Over Kamloops - Kelowna Rockets
- Americans' comeback falls just short against Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Celebrate Player's Performances with YARA Awards Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
- T-Birds Push Past Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Drop Broncos in Regular Season Finale - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Put Up 10 In Front Of A Sold Out Crowd - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Close Out Regular Season With 4-3 Win Over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Wild Briefly Extend 2024-25 Season Saturday Before Falling in Overtime, 3-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- Preview: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.