Giants to Face Chiefs in Opening Round of WHL Playoffs

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants play to the crowd

Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants will take on the Spokane Chiefs in round one of the 2025 Western Hockey League Playoffs, presented by Nutrien.

The series was solidified after the Tri-City Americans lost to Spokane on Saturday night, as Vancouver (33-26-8-0) is now guaranteed to finish in sixth place in the Western Conference. Spokane (45-20-1-2) had already locked up third place. The Giants have one game remaining in the regular season, which will be played on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. at home versus Kelowna.

Vancouver will play games one and two of the best-of-7 opening round series at home because Spokane does not have building availability during the first weekend of the playoffs, due to Spokane Arena hosting the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

This will be the fifth time the Giants and Chiefs have met in the playoffs, but the first since 2019, when Vancouver defeated Spokane in five games in the Western Conference Final. The Giants are 2-2 lifetime in playoff series against the Chiefs.

In addition to beating Spokane in 2019, the Giants also beat them in seven games in the second round in 2009. The Chiefs' two series wins against the Giants came in 2012 in the first round (six games) and in 2008 in the second round (also in six games).

Below is the full playoff schedule for this series:

GAME DATE AWAY HOME TIME

1 Friday, March 28 Spokane Vancouver 7:00 p.m. PT

2 Sunday, March 30 Spokane Vancouver 4:00 p.m. PT

3 Wednesday, April 2 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT

4 Thursday, April 3 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT

5* Saturday, April 5 Vancouver Spokane 6:05 p.m. PT

6* Monday, April 7 Spokane Vancouver 7:00 p.m. PT

7* Wednesday, April 9 Vancouver Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT *If Necessary

Giants playoff tickets for the first round are set to go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased on Monday by visiting VancouverGiants.com/tickets or by calling the Giants box office at 604-4-GIANTS (604-444-2687).

