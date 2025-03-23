T-Birds Push Past Portland

KENT, Wash. - Hayden Pakkala and Braeden Cootes each contributed a goal and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Portland Winterhawks, 5-4, Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center in their final home game of the regular season. The Thunderbirds finish the season Sunday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick with the resumption of the March 11th game versus Tri-City that was suspended earlier in the second period with the T-Birds leading, 2-0. The T-Birds will begin the playoffs next week against the Everett Silvertips.

Seattle (29-33-4-1) scored the game's first two goals with Pakkala scoring shorthanded and unassisted at 11:32. He then assisted on Antonio Martorana's goal at 14:37. "I think things are just clicking for me right now," said Pakkala, who has eight points in his last six games, including five goals. "I'm just helping lead out there."

Head coach Matt O'Dette agreed. ""He's been good for us since day one," he remarked of a player Seattle acquired in late December. "Just a smart, experienced hockey player. He plays the right way and is very reliable. You can see he can put the puck in the net but he's good in the face-off circle, good on special teams too. Just a valuable part of the team."

Portland would score a power play goal at 15:57 of the first and the T-Birds had a 2-1 edge going into the first intermission.

The second period started with the teams skating four aside. Just 32-seconds in Cootes scored to make it 3-2, assisted by Kaleb Hartmann and Nathan Pilling. The Winterhawks responded quickly, scoring twice, 55 seconds apart, to tie it up at 3-3 before the period was four minutes old.

The Thunderbirds regained the lead at 7:10 with Matej Pekar scoring on an end-to-end rush. Hartmann picked up his second assist on the go ahead goal. Late in the second, The T-Birds capitalized on a power play with Brock England scoring at 18:04. Cootes and Radim Mrtka had the helpers on the game winning goal.

It remained a two-goal T-Birds advantage until Portland pulled their goalie late in the third period for the extra attacker and converted at 18:36. Despite a T-Birds penalty in the final half minute, the T-Birds managed to kill off the clock and hold on for the win.

"It's not always easy to play these games when there's no bearing on the standings," remarked O'Dette of his team's 29th win. "But we're a competitive group and in front of our home fans and a big crowd, once we get the adrenaline going you really want to win the game and the guys dug deep to get it done. That's the identity we want to have, to compete no matter what's at stake."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The T-Birds gave Hyde Davidson, Coster Dunn, Simon Lovsin and Brayden Schuurman the night off.

The T-Birds announced their 2024-25 award winners following the game. Among the recipients, Braeden Cootes was named team MVP and the Booster Club Fan Favorite award went to Nathan Pilling.

The T-Birds finished with an 18-13-2-1 record at home this season.

The win means Seattle splits the ten game season series with Portland, finishing 5-5-0-0.

