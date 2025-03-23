Chiefs Close out Regular Season with 4-3 Win over Rival Americans

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kennewick, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs closed out their 2024-25 regular season slate with a tight 4-3 victory of the rival Tri-City Americans Saturday night. The Chiefs' first round match-up in the WHL Playoffs was also determined tonight, as Spokane will take on the Vancouver Giants in a best-of-seven series set to start next week.

Despite outshooting the Americans 9-5 in the first period, the Chiefs couldn't find the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes of the game. Meanwhile, rookie netminder Carter Esler was perfect throughout the first two periods, turning aside all 13 of Tri-City's efforts.

It was Swedish forward Rasmus Ekstrom who opened the scoring for Spokane just under three minutes into the second period. After he pushed a pass intended for Sam Oremba across the slot, it deflected off of Jackson Smith and into the Tri-City net for Ekstrom's 25th goal of the season. Andrew Cristall and Kaden Allan picked up the helpers, while the Swede extended his point streak to seven games.

The Chiefs put up another 17 shots on net throughout the middle frame, but ultimately went into the second intermission with the one-goal lead.

The Americans were quick to find the equalizer upon returning to the ice after the break, as Brandon Whynott netted his 26th goal of the year with help from Jake Sloan and Nick Anisimovicz just 32 seconds into the period.

Spokane answered five minutes later when Cristall connected with Ekstrom once again, who fired as rocket from the left circle to the twine to put the Chiefs up 2-1. Sam Oremba also earned an assist on the play.

Oremba turned goal-scorer at the 7:44 mark when he cleaned up a rebound off a Will McIsaac shot to make it a 3-1 game. Ekstrom was credited with an assist, marking his third point of the night.

Tri-City battled back at 11:22 when Jackson Smith capitalized on the man advantage with help from Sloan and Max Curran. From there, rookie forward Mathis Preston beautifully tipped in a shot from overage defenseman Brayden Crampton at 13:41 for what would end up being the game-winning goal. It marks Preston's 23rd goal of the season and he's now fourth all-time in goals scored by Chiefs' 16-year-olds.

Smith logged his second power play goal of the night with 51 seconds to go to bring the Americans within one, but that's as close as they'd get as the Chiefs' defense and Esler held strong to secure the 4-3 win.

The Chiefs went 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill, outshooting Tri-City 40-25 by the end of the night. Carter Esler picked up his 10th career win with a 22-save effort.

Spokane is set to face the Vancouver Giants in the first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. More details about dates and times for Games One, Two, Five, Six and Seven are expected tomorrow. Games Three and Four will take place at Spokane Arena on Wednesday, April 2nd and Thursday, April 3rd, respectively. Tickets are on sale now at spokanechiefs.com.

