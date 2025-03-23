Oil Kings Finish Regular Season with Win over Rebels
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings finished the 2024/2025 regular season on a high note on Sunday with a 4-1 win over the Red Deer Rebels.
The Oil Kings were able to roll their lines and give some younger players more opportunities in this one with their playoff positioning and matchup already set. The youth was what kicked off the offence in the game in the second period as Cage Smith's second career goal made it 1-0 just a couple minutes into the second.
Later in the second, the Oil Kings transitioned shorthanded on an odd man rush with Blake Fiddler able to fire one home to make it 2-0. The goal was the Oil Kings 15th shorthanded marker of the season, tying a franchise record for most in a season.
Red Deer would get one back courtesy of Kalan Lind at the 14:25 mark, but that's all the Rebels would get. Ethan MacKenzie and Miroslav Holinka both scored in a 37 second span later in the second period to get the game to 4-1 to cap off the scoring in the game.
Edmonton ultimately outshot the Rebels 38-26 with Alex Worthington stopping 25 shots for his 22nd win of the season.
The Oil Kings powerplay was 0-for-11 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
Edmonton will meet Prince Albert in Round 1 of the playoffs starting on Friday.
