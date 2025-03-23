Preview: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
PREVIEW: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025
Category: article March 23, 2025
Americans vs Thunderbirds
Sunday, March 23, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT
Southridge Dental Family Night
$5 Youth Tickets at the Toyota Center Box (Not available online)
LAST GAME: The Americans battled back to get within a goal in the final minute, but couldn't complete their comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Spokane Chiefs last night. Jackson Smith scored twice for the Americans while Brandon Whynott added a single. Lukas Matecha finished the game with 36 saves. The loss officially cemented Tri-City in the seventh seed of the Western Conference, setting up a first-round playoff match up with the Victoria Royals.
VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the sixth and final meeting of the year between the Americans and Thunderbirds. Seattle has won three of the first five games. This game is a continuation of the March 11 game which was suspended 1:05 into the second period. As such, this game will begin with 18:55 remaining in the second period and Seattle leading 2-0.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Max Curran (22-52-74) Braeden Cootes (26-37-63)
Jake Sloan (29-44-73) Nathan Pilling (34-26-60)
Brandon Whynott (26-34-60) Coster Dunn (26-29-55)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds
Power Play - 17.2% (40-for-232) Power Play - 20.5% (46-for-224)
Penalty Kill - 77.5% (190-for-245) Penalty Kill - 76.4% (207-for-271)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
