Preview: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







PREVIEW: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025

Category: article March 23, 2025

Americans vs Thunderbirds

Sunday, March 23, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. PT

Southridge Dental Family Night

$5 Youth Tickets at the Toyota Center Box (Not available online)

LAST GAME: The Americans battled back to get within a goal in the final minute, but couldn't complete their comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Spokane Chiefs last night. Jackson Smith scored twice for the Americans while Brandon Whynott added a single. Lukas Matecha finished the game with 36 saves. The loss officially cemented Tri-City in the seventh seed of the Western Conference, setting up a first-round playoff match up with the Victoria Royals.

VS SEATTLE: Tonight is the sixth and final meeting of the year between the Americans and Thunderbirds. Seattle has won three of the first five games. This game is a continuation of the March 11 game which was suspended 1:05 into the second period. As such, this game will begin with 18:55 remaining in the second period and Seattle leading 2-0.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Max Curran (22-52-74) Braeden Cootes (26-37-63)

Jake Sloan (29-44-73) Nathan Pilling (34-26-60)

Brandon Whynott (26-34-60) Coster Dunn (26-29-55)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Seattle Thunderbirds

Power Play - 17.2% (40-for-232) Power Play - 20.5% (46-for-224)

Penalty Kill - 77.5% (190-for-245) Penalty Kill - 76.4% (207-for-271)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

