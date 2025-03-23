Kelowna Wins, 4-0, Over Kamloops

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Dawson Gerwing on game night

The Kelowna Rockets secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday night at Prospera Place to close out the home portion of their 2024-25 regular season.

The Rockets got goals from Dawson Gerwing, Connor Pankratz, Jakub Stancl and a first career goal from Gabriel Guilbault in the victory.

GAME SUMMARY

Kamloops opened the scoring with two goals in the game's first five minutes. Jordan Keller scored his 31st goal of the season 1:13 into the game and was followed up by a goal by Oren Shtrom, who would score his 17th goal of the campaign. Kelowna would answer when Dawson Gerwing would tip a Kayden Longley feed past Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst to make it 2-1 after 20.

The Rockets would tie the game when Connor Pankratz snapped a shot past Ernst past the midway point of the second period, but was quickly answered by Kamloops thanks to a goal from Bryce Minten, giving Kamloops a 3-2 advantage after 40 minutes.

Jakub Stancl would tie the game at three when he corralled a loose puck and fired it past Ernst. The game would stay tied until a few moments later when Gabriel Guilbault would fire a shot from the point and it would make its way through Ernst and squeak over the goal line. It was reviewed, and after a lengthy video review, counted and stood as the game winner.

"Falling down 2-0 wasn't part of the strategy, but I liked the resilience of this group all night long," said Rockets Interim Head Coach Derrick Martin. "I really liked our third period, I thought we came out with a lot of conviction and gave our fans a treat that they haven't gotten in a while. Nice to get the end result in our final game at home this year and maybe leave our fans and our group with a good feeling."

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots were tied at 34

Kamloops went 0/3 of the power play while Kelowna went 0/1

Rhett Stoesser made 31 saves

UP NEXT

The Rockets will close out the regular season on Sunday against the Vancouver Giants in Langley. Puck drop will go at 4 PM.

