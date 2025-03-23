Cougars Conclude Regular Season with Ziemmer's OT Heroics

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The 2024-25 Regular Season concluded in style for the Prince George Cougars. In front of 5,946 fans, Koehn Ziemmer netted the overtime winner in his final WHL Regular Season game to give the Cougars a 4-3 win over the Victoria Royals, Saturday the CN Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

The Cougars jumped to an early lead at the 4:04 mark, courtesy of Evan Groening sliding the puck through Jayden Kraus of the Royals to make it 1-0 PG. Later, at 10:16, a point shot from Leith Hunter made its way toward the goal and was tipped in by Aiden Foster, extending the lead to 2-0. Victoria responded less than a minute later when Nolan Stewart of the Royals tapped one past Cooper Michaluk in tight, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The first period also saw a spirited fight between Kayden Lemire and Seth Fryer, igniting the big CN Centre crowd. The score remained 2-1 after the opening frame.

The Cats quickly restored their two-goal lead to start the second period. A point shot from Aleksey Chichkin found its way through traffic and past Jayden Kraus, making it 3-1 at the 1:48 mark. Victoria responded on the power play at 6:53 when 20-year-old Brandon Lisowsky notched his 40th goal of the season, bringing the Royals back within one. The game remained 3-2 heading into the third.

In the final frame, Victoria capitalized on another power play, as 16-year-old sensation Keaton Verhoeff struck at 1:51 to tie the game at three. Both teams traded chances down the stretch, but neither could break the deadlock in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

The stage was set in OT for Koehn Ziemmer, who ended it just 2:14 in. After a perfect feed from Ben Riche, Ziemmer tapped the puck into the open cage, securing the Cougars' 41st and final win of the regular season in dramatic fashion.

Stats and Standouts:

-Koehn Ziemmer becomes the Prince George Cougars all-time game winning goals leader (21) surpassing former captain Eric Hunter

-The Cougars finish the 2024-25 regular season with a 24-5-3-2 record (.779 win percentage) T-1st in Western Conference

-Cooper Michaluk collects his fourth consecutive win

-The Cougars finish the season with a 41-21-4-2, marking the fifth most successful season in team history

They Said It...

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on tonight's win...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/03/23114743/Lamb-Mar-22-Post-Game.mp3

Forward Koehn Ziemmer on tonight's win...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/03/23114813/Ziemmer-Post-Game-Mar-23.mp3

What's Next?

The Cougars begin their playoff drive on Friday, March 28 when they battle the Portland Winterhawks in Round One of the WHL Playoffs. GET TICKETS HERE.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.