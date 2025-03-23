A Summary of the 2025 Everett Silvertips Team Awards

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips doled out their team awards on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Angel of the Winds Arena!

Service Awards

Jim Leo Distinguished Service Award: Jarrod Durham, security liaison at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Booster Club Awards

Graduates ('05-born players eligible for professional hockey next season): #5 Eric Jamieson, #18 Zackary Shantz, #19 Nolan Chastko, #23 Rylan Pearce, #47 Kaden Hammell.

Overagers ('04-born players in their final season of eligibility for junior hockey): #14 Austin Roest, #16 Dominik Rymon, #21 Tyler MacKenzie.

F.I.E.R.C.E. Predator Award: #11 Carter Bear. Voted on by the Everett Silvertips Hockey Booster Club for the player that best exemplifies Fearless, Inspirational, Enthusiastic, Respected, Courageous and Exceptional play. Bear, an '06-born forward from West St. Paul, MB, finished the season with 40 goals and 42 assists in 56 games played, while logging key minutes on both the powerplay and the penalty kill. Bear served as an alternate captain.

Coaches' Awards

Iron Man Award: #5 Eric Jamieson, #21 Tyler MacKenzie, #22 Jesse Heslop. None of these three players missed a single game due to injury. Jamieson's only absence on opening night was due to participation in NHL preseason.

Scholastic Player of the Year: #45 Owen Cooper. Awarded to the player who combines the demands of hockey with the rigors of education. Cooper boasted a 94% grade-point average in chemistry, physics, English, and social studies.

Community Relations Award: #31 Jesse Sanche. Of Jesse's many activities over the course of this season, a highlight includes a visit to the Everett Children's Museum for a special day of "sock skating," an indoor rink for kids waiting to meet Santa. Jesse was also the top earner at Tip-A-Tip at El Paraiso in Silver Lake.

Community Relations Award: #47 Kaden Hammell. Everett's co-captain was involved in a number of initiatives, from contributing to the team's Domestic Violence Services drive, to visiting the Providence Comprehensive Breast Center cancer treatment ward, to providing tours of the Silvertips locker room to visiting youth hockey teams.

Coach's Award: #21 Tyler MacKenzie. Presented to players that embody the Silvertip Way, leading by example on and off the ice. In addition to being one of the most successful scorers on the team with 78 points in 67 games played, MacKenzie served as an extension of the coaching staff leading by example all season long. An alternate captain, MacKenzie also finished the year with an eye-popping +49 defensive rating.

Most Improved Player: #42 Brek Liske. Liske blossomed into a dependable two-way defender over the course of his 16-year-old season, finishing with 11 points and a +13 rating on the blueline this season.

Most Dedicated Player: #5 Eric Jamieson. Everett's co-captain and Calgary Flames prospect provided both an offensive punch and punishing physical defensive play, racking up 14 goals and 36 points with a +38 defensive rating and 61 penalty minutes.

Unsung Hero: #23 Rylan Pearce. Pearce was a steady presence for the Silvertips all season long, providing stability and leadership amidst an injury-laden season. The Martensville, SK native chipped in five goals, 16 points, and a +14 rating in 66 games played this season.

Leading Scorer: #11 Carter Bear. Bear reached the 40-goal threshold for just the seventh time in franchise history this season, leading the team with 82 total points.

Rookie of the Year: #9 Landon DuPont. A 15-year-old exceptional status player, DuPont surpassed all expectations by netting 17 goals with 43 assists for 60 total points and a +31 defensive rating in his first season as a WHL blueliner. DuPont made history as the first rookie defenseman to record 50 points in a season since Scott Niedermayer with Kamloops in 1989-90.

Most Valuable Player: #11 Carter Bear. Bear logged 14 powerplay goals, four shorthanded points including two goals, and nine game-winning goals on the season. He ranks tied for sixth in the league in goals, sixth in powerplay goals, second in game-winning goals and tied for 18th in points.

The Everett Silvertips would like to thank Mister T's Awards & Embroidery in Mount Vernon for providing award plaques for the 2024-25 ceremony, as well as Robin Snyder and the Everett Silvertips Booster Club.

