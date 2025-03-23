Chiefs to Face Vancouver Giants in First Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. -- The full first round playoff series between the Spokane Chiefs and Vancouver Giants has been announced, and the three seed Chiefs will have home-ice advantage with four of the seven games being played in the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

All home games are played at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets for games three and four of the series are available by visiting spokanechiefs.com/playoffs or calling (509) 535-PUCK.

The Spokane Chiefs, the third overall seed in the Western Conference, will face the Vancouver Giants, the sixth seed, in the first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien in their fifth ever post-season meeting. the first since they met in the Western Conference Finals in 2019. Spokane has won two series (2008, 2012), and Vancouver has won two (2009, 2019), including the 2019 Western Conference Championship.

The Chiefs won all four regular season match-ups this season.

Although the Chiefs are the higher seed, the series will begin at Vancouver's Langley Events Center on Friday, March 28th due to the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament being hosted in the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in the first weekend of the playoffs. Vancouver will host game two on Sunday, March 30th.

The series will shift to the Spokane Arena for three straight games beginning with game three on Wednesday, April 2nd. Game four will be played on Thursday, April 3rd and game five on Saturday, April 5th, if necessary. Game 6 will return to Vancouver on Monday, April 7th while Spokane will host a potential game seven on Wednesday, April 9th.

GAME DATE LOCATION

1 Friday, March 28th Spokane at Vancouver 7:00 p.m.

2 Sunday, March 30th Spokane at Vancouver 4:00 p.m.

3 Wednesday, April 2nd Vancouver at Spokane 7:05 p.m.

4 Thursday, April 3rd Vancouver at Spokane 7:05 p.m.

5* Saturday, April 5th Vancouver at Spokane 6:05 p.m.

6* Monday, April 7th Spokane at Vancouver 7:00 p.m.

7* Wednesday, April 9th Vancouver at Spokane 7:05 p.m.

(*) If necessary

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.