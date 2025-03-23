Americans regular season ends with loss to Thunderbirds

Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans (32-29-6-1) and Seattle Thunderbirds (30-33-4-1) played nearly two periods at the Toyota Center on Sunday, finishing the suspended game from March 11. The Americans battled back from a 2-0 deficit, but a power play goal in the final minute was the difference as Seattle won 3-2.

The game resumed with 18:55 remaining on the clock in the second period and the Thunderbirds leading 2-0. It had a slow start once the puck dropped as both teams were finishing three-in-three weekends, and playing with a lineup full of younger players.

After a slow first 10 or so minutes the game started to open up, and the Americans scored late in the period to cut the lead in half.

Jackson Smith took a pass in the high slot and glided across the ice toward the right circle. He dragged the puck back to avoid a poke check from a defenseman before snapping a shot under the glove of Grayson Malinoski with 2:22 left in the period.

Tri-City went into the third period trailing 2-1 with the shots 27-14 Seattle.

The Americans were clearly the better team in the third period, heavily outplaying and outshooting Seattle 14-4.

Savin Virk scored a power play goal to tie the game 3:47 into the third, finishing off a rink-wide pass from Charlie Elick with his 22nd goal of the year. Smith picked up the secondary assist, giving him 54 points (11-43-54) on the season.

The game remained tied at two until late in regulation when Kale Margolis was called for a delay of game penalty, shooting the puck into the netting in the Tri-City zone.

On the power play, Colton Gerrior threw the puck on net with traffic in front and it slid through the five hole of Ryan Grout to give Seattle a 3-2 lead with 35 seconds remaining.

That goal proved to be the difference as the Thunderbirds held on for a 3-2 win.

Tri-City ends the 2024-25 regular season with a record of 32-26-6-1, a nine-win and 22-point improvement over their record from 2023-24.

The 2025 WHL Playoffs begin for the Americans on the road as they travel to Victoria, British Columbia to play the Victoria Royals for game one on Friday.

The series shifts to the Toyota Center for games three, four, and if necessary, five, on Tuesday, April 1, Wednesday, April 2 and Friday, April 4.

Announced attendance was 3,510.

