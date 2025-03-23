Americans regular season ends with loss to Thunderbirds
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans (32-29-6-1) and Seattle Thunderbirds (30-33-4-1) played nearly two periods at the Toyota Center on Sunday, finishing the suspended game from March 11. The Americans battled back from a 2-0 deficit, but a power play goal in the final minute was the difference as Seattle won 3-2.
The game resumed with 18:55 remaining on the clock in the second period and the Thunderbirds leading 2-0. It had a slow start once the puck dropped as both teams were finishing three-in-three weekends, and playing with a lineup full of younger players.
After a slow first 10 or so minutes the game started to open up, and the Americans scored late in the period to cut the lead in half.
Jackson Smith took a pass in the high slot and glided across the ice toward the right circle. He dragged the puck back to avoid a poke check from a defenseman before snapping a shot under the glove of Grayson Malinoski with 2:22 left in the period.
Tri-City went into the third period trailing 2-1 with the shots 27-14 Seattle.
The Americans were clearly the better team in the third period, heavily outplaying and outshooting Seattle 14-4.
Savin Virk scored a power play goal to tie the game 3:47 into the third, finishing off a rink-wide pass from Charlie Elick with his 22nd goal of the year. Smith picked up the secondary assist, giving him 54 points (11-43-54) on the season.
The game remained tied at two until late in regulation when Kale Margolis was called for a delay of game penalty, shooting the puck into the netting in the Tri-City zone.
On the power play, Colton Gerrior threw the puck on net with traffic in front and it slid through the five hole of Ryan Grout to give Seattle a 3-2 lead with 35 seconds remaining.
That goal proved to be the difference as the Thunderbirds held on for a 3-2 win.
Tri-City ends the 2024-25 regular season with a record of 32-26-6-1, a nine-win and 22-point improvement over their record from 2023-24.
The 2025 WHL Playoffs begin for the Americans on the road as they travel to Victoria, British Columbia to play the Victoria Royals for game one on Friday.
The series shifts to the Toyota Center for games three, four, and if necessary, five, on Tuesday, April 1, Wednesday, April 2 and Friday, April 4.
Announced attendance was 3,510.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025
- Rockets Finish Season With Road Loss To Giants - Kelowna Rockets
- T-Birds Flag Down the Americans - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Oil Kings Finish Regular Season with Win over Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans regular season ends with loss to Thunderbirds - Tri-City Americans
- Chiefs Forward Cristall Wins Bob Clarke Trophy as 2024-25 WHL Top Scorer Presented by Kubota Canada - WHL
- A Summary of the 2025 Everett Silvertips Team Awards - Everett Silvertips
- Celebrating the 2024-25 Team Award Winners - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tips Cap off Regular Season with OT Win in Wenatchee - Everett Silvertips
- Silvertips Blank Wild 5-0 on Fan Appreciation Night - Everett Silvertips
- Chiefs to Face Vancouver Giants in First Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants to Face Chiefs in Opening Round of WHL Playoffs - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Close out Regular Season with 4-3 Win over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 68 at Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans to meet Victoria Royals in first round of WHL Playoffs - Tri-City Americans
- Victoria Royals First Round Playoff Schedule Released - Victoria Royals
- First Round Playoff Schedule Set - Oil Kings vs. Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Conclude Regular Season with Ziemmer's OT Heroics - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season at Home against Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Locked At Sixth Place In The Eastern Conference After Hard Fought Battle Against Raiders - Saskatoon Blades
- Kelowna Wins, 4-0, Over Kamloops - Kelowna Rockets
- Americans' comeback falls just short against Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Celebrate Player's Performances with YARA Awards Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
- T-Birds Push Past Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Drop Broncos in Regular Season Finale - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Put Up 10 In Front Of A Sold Out Crowd - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Close Out Regular Season With 4-3 Win Over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Wild Briefly Extend 2024-25 Season Saturday Before Falling in Overtime, 3-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- Preview: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Americans Stories
- Americans regular season ends with loss to Thunderbirds
- Americans to meet Victoria Royals in first round of WHL Playoffs
- Americans' comeback falls just short against Spokane
- Preview: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 23, 2025