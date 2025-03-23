Americans to meet Victoria Royals in first round of WHL Playoffs
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans will begin their 2025 WHL Playoffs on the road against the Victoria Royals on Friday, March 28. The Americans enter the post season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, which was finalized by their loss to the Spokane Chiefs last night.
Games one and two of the series will be played at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, British Columbia on Friday and Saturday, March 28 and 29. All games in Victoria are 7:00 puck drops.
The Americans will host games three, four, and if necessary, five, at the Toyota Center on Tuesday, April 1, Wednesday, April 2 and Friday, April 4. All games at the Toyota Center will be 7:05 puck drops.
Should the series go beyond game five, the Royals will host potential games six and seven on Sunday, April 6 and Monday, April 7.
This is the second time the Americans have met the Royals in the playoffs. In 2018 the Americans swept Victoria in the second round.
In the regular season the Americans held a 1-2-1-0 record against Victoria, splitting their season-opening trip to The Island before dropping both games at home.
