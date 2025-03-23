Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season at Home against Rebels

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up their regular season today as they host the Red Deer Rebels at Rogers Place.

Edmonton will finish seventh in the WHL's Eastern Conference, and after the Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Saskatoon Blades 4-3 on Saturday night, the Oil Kings now know they will meet the Raiders in the first round of the WHL Playoffs. Edmonton is coming off a 4-2 loss to Lethbridge on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Rebels fell to the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday night by a 4-1 score and will not make the playoffs this season. They have a 26-33-6-2 record on the year.

Today will mark the eighth meeting of the season between the Oil Kings and the Red Deer Rebels. Edmonton is 6-1-0-0 against the Rebels this season, scoring 34 goals, and allowing 10. Gracyn Sawchyn has 13 points in six games to lead the Oil Kings offensively, while Red Deer is led by Kalan Lind who has four points in three games.

Game time from Rogers is 4 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (53, 30-47-77)

Gavin Hodnett (60, 24-38-62)

Lukas Sawchyn (65, 15-39-54)

Roan Woodward (67, 22-31-53)

Adam Jecho (55, 25-27-52)

Rebels Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Matthew Gard (65, 19-17-36)

Ty Coupland (64, 15-21-36)

Ollie Josephson (47, 14-21-35)

Talon Brigley (67, 9-19-28)

Kalan Lind (36, 11-15-26)

