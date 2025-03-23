Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season at Home against Rebels
March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings wrap up their regular season today as they host the Red Deer Rebels at Rogers Place.
Edmonton will finish seventh in the WHL's Eastern Conference, and after the Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Saskatoon Blades 4-3 on Saturday night, the Oil Kings now know they will meet the Raiders in the first round of the WHL Playoffs. Edmonton is coming off a 4-2 loss to Lethbridge on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Rebels fell to the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday night by a 4-1 score and will not make the playoffs this season. They have a 26-33-6-2 record on the year.
Today will mark the eighth meeting of the season between the Oil Kings and the Red Deer Rebels. Edmonton is 6-1-0-0 against the Rebels this season, scoring 34 goals, and allowing 10. Gracyn Sawchyn has 13 points in six games to lead the Oil Kings offensively, while Red Deer is led by Kalan Lind who has four points in three games.
Game time from Rogers is 4 p.m.
Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Gracyn Sawchyn (53, 30-47-77)
Gavin Hodnett (60, 24-38-62)
Lukas Sawchyn (65, 15-39-54)
Roan Woodward (67, 22-31-53)
Adam Jecho (55, 25-27-52)
Rebels Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):
Matthew Gard (65, 19-17-36)
Ty Coupland (64, 15-21-36)
Ollie Josephson (47, 14-21-35)
Talon Brigley (67, 9-19-28)
Kalan Lind (36, 11-15-26)
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025
- A Summary of the 2025 Everett Silvertips Team Awards - Everett Silvertips
- Celebrating the 2024-25 Team Award Winners - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Tips Cap off Regular Season with OT Win in Wenatchee - Everett Silvertips
- Silvertips Blank Wild 5-0 on Fan Appreciation Night - Everett Silvertips
- Chiefs to Face Vancouver Giants in First Round of 2025 WHL Playoffs - Spokane Chiefs
- Giants to Face Chiefs in Opening Round of WHL Playoffs - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs Close out Regular Season with 4-3 Win over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Game 68 at Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Americans to meet Victoria Royals in first round of WHL Playoffs - Tri-City Americans
- Victoria Royals First Round Playoff Schedule Released - Victoria Royals
- First Round Playoff Schedule Set - Oil Kings vs. Raiders - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Conclude Regular Season with Ziemmer's OT Heroics - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season at Home against Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Blades Locked At Sixth Place In The Eastern Conference After Hard Fought Battle Against Raiders - Saskatoon Blades
- Kelowna Wins, 4-0, Over Kamloops - Kelowna Rockets
- Americans' comeback falls just short against Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Celebrate Player's Performances with YARA Awards Night - Moose Jaw Warriors
- T-Birds Push Past Portland - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Warriors Drop Broncos in Regular Season Finale - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Tigers Put Up 10 In Front Of A Sold Out Crowd - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Close Out Regular Season With 4-3 Win Over Rival Americans - Spokane Chiefs
- Wild Briefly Extend 2024-25 Season Saturday Before Falling in Overtime, 3-2 - Wenatchee Wild
- Preview: Americans vs Seattle - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Preview: Americans vs Thunderbirds - March 23, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- First Round Playoff Schedule Set - Oil Kings vs. Raiders
- Oil Kings Wrap up Regular Season at Home against Rebels
- Oil Kings Fall to Hurricanes in Final Road Game of Regular Season
- Oil Kings Visit Hurricanes to Kick of Final Weekend of Regular Season
- Oil Kings Re-Assign Craik to Winkler Flyers