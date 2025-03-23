Silvertips Blank Wild 5-0 on Fan Appreciation Night

March 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips closed out their regular season's home slate with a 5-0 shutout of the Wenatchee Wild in front of a franchise-record fifth consecutive sellout crowd at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The first period was a productive one for the Everett Silvertips, with Shea Busch starting the scoring at 7:14 and Landon DuPont following up behind him at 7:36 with a goal of his own. Busch deflected a Tarin Smith shot at 10:02 in the frame for his second of the night and 11th of the season. Dominik Rymon buried a power play slapshot at 16:01, his 30th goal of the season, for a 4-0 Tips lead through 20 minutes. Everett outshot Wenatchee 24-2 in the opening frame.

Cole Temple rounded out the scoring at 14:55 in the third period, netting his 17th goal of the season and snapping a 14-game goalless drought.

Jesse Sanche stopped all 19 shots for his second shutout of the season. Wenatchee's Brendan Gee turned aside 47 of 52 shots on goal.

