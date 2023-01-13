Tonight's Objective: First Home Victory in 2023

January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Following Wednesday night's heartbreaking loss, the Lions will be looking to even their three-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears tonight. It appears the two teams are forming the genesis of a heated rivalry, as their first encounter two days ago had more than its fair share of animosity on display. We're anticipating a no-holds-barred match-up as each team is desperate for points, with both on the outside looking in for a playoff position.

Players to watch

The Lions' Ryan Francis is on fire, enjoying his longest point streak of the season. He's now at five consecutive games with at least one point, and the 21-year-old forward has found the back of the net in his last three games, raising his goal total to nine for the year.

Orlando forward Tristin Langan is the top Solar Bear point-getter with 24 points in 34 games. He had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's game against the Lions.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.