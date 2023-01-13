ECHL Transactions - January 13
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 13, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Logan J. Nelson, F
Norfolk:
Joe Murdaca, G
Trois-Rivières:
Zackary Riel, D
Wheeling:
Roy Kanda, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from reserve
Allen:
Delete Logan Flodell, G recalled by Belleville
Atlanta:
Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Oliver Chau, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Fort Wayne:
Add Conner Jean, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Miles Gendron, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brett Kemp, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Justin Ducharme, F activated from reserve
Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Logan Lambdin, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jacob Wilson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve
Delete Dryden McKay, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Logan Flodell, G assigned by Belleville
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Toledo:
Add Donovan Sebrango, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Drew Worrad, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Delete Joseph Nardi, F recalled by Manitoba
Tulsa:
Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve
Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Ellis, G placed on reserve
Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dilan Peters, D added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)
Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brett Van Os, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Brett Van Os, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Jordan Kaplan, F added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)
