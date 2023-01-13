ECHL Transactions - January 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 13, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Logan J. Nelson, F

Norfolk:

Joe Murdaca, G

Trois-Rivières:

Zackary Riel, D

Wheeling:

Roy Kanda, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from reserve

Allen:

Delete Logan Flodell, G recalled by Belleville

Atlanta:

Add David Tendeck, G assigned from Tucson by Arizona

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Philip Lagunov, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Oliver Chau, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Fort Wayne:

Add Conner Jean, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Miles Gendron, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brett Kemp, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Justin Ducharme, F activated from reserve

Add Colton Kehler, F activated from reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Logan Lambdin, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jacob Wilson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G activated from reserve

Delete Dryden McKay, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Logan Flodell, G assigned by Belleville

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Toledo:

Add Donovan Sebrango, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Drew Worrad, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Jordan Martin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Delete Joseph Nardi, F recalled by Manitoba

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Ellis, G placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dilan Peters, D added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brett Van Os, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Brett Van Os, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Jordan Kaplan, F added to active roster (claimed from Newfoundland)

