Florida Continues Road Trip against Swamp Rabbits

January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Florida Everblades continues their four-game road trip with a meeting against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, January 13 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Florida started the road trip with a 7-3 setback against the Jacksonville Icemen. Jacksonville held the Everblades to just 19 shots, tying Florida's season low for shots in a game.

Greenville is also coming off a loss on Wednesday, falling 3-2 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Swamp Rabbits enter action against the Everblades having lost their last two games.

Florida's Jake Smith is riding a six-game point streak. Greenville's Alex Lerullo ranks third in league scoring and first among rookies with 45 points this season.

Florida is 2-1-1-0 against Greenville this season, losing the most recent meeting 3-2 at Hertz Arena on January 4.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.