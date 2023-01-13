Florida Continues Road Trip against Swamp Rabbits
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Florida Everblades continues their four-game road trip with a meeting against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, January 13 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Florida started the road trip with a 7-3 setback against the Jacksonville Icemen. Jacksonville held the Everblades to just 19 shots, tying Florida's season low for shots in a game.
Greenville is also coming off a loss on Wednesday, falling 3-2 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Swamp Rabbits enter action against the Everblades having lost their last two games.
Florida's Jake Smith is riding a six-game point streak. Greenville's Alex Lerullo ranks third in league scoring and first among rookies with 45 points this season.
Florida is 2-1-1-0 against Greenville this season, losing the most recent meeting 3-2 at Hertz Arena on January 4.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023
- Florida Continues Road Trip against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Royals Return Home in Clash with Thunder on Wizards Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.