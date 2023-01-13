Everblades Fall to Swamp Rabbits, 3-2 in Shootout

GREENVILLE, SC. - The Florida Everblades score late in the third period but can't close in a shootout, dropping a 3-2 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The first 20 minutes ended with both teams knotted at zero. The Everblades had one powerplay opportunity in the first period that couldn't connect.

Florida opened the second period with an unassisted shorthanded goal scored by forward Joe Pendenza, making that his ninth tally of the season.

Greenville got on the score sheet with a quick tally in the opening three minutes of the third period that tied the game 1-1. Anthony Beauchamp put the Swamp Rabbits up by one with a power play goal at 14:45 in the third period. Jake Smith tallied his 13th goal of the season, tying the game at two with less than two minutes left in the third period.

Neither team could find the back of the net in overtime, sending the game to a shootout. Blake Winiecki, Jake Smith and Brad Morrison were shut out by Greenville goalie Ryan Bednard. Alex Ierullo was the only shooter successful in tonight's shootout giving Greenville the win in the third round.

The four-game road trip continues Saturday with the second of a three-in-three stretch in the state of South Carolina. The Everblades have a 6:05 p.m. matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

No scoring

2nd Period

5:49 Florida J. Pendenza 9 SH (Unassisted)

3rd Period

2:11 Greenville B. Kemp 8 (B. Freeman)

14:45 Greenville A. Beauchamp 6 PP (E. Somoza, B. Russell)

18:39 Florida J. Smith 13 (R. Calisti, S. Leblanc)

Overtime

No scoring

Shootout

3rd round Greenville A. Ierullo

GOALTENDERS

Florida - Cam Johnson, 34 Saves

Greenville - Ryan Bednard, 22 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Florida 24, Greenville 3 7

Power Plays - Florida 0-2, Greenville 1-4

Shorthanded Goals - Florida 1, Greenville 0

Penalties (Minutes) -Florida 4 (8), Greenville 2 (4)

NEWS AND NOTES

Jake Smith extended his point streak to seven games with an goal late in the third period. In the Blades' last six games, Smith has three goals and four assists.

With his second shorthanded goal in two games, Joe Pendenza now sports a seven-game point streak as he has registered eight points (4 G, 5 A) in that string.

Stefan Leblanc tallied his second assist in two games with a helper on Smith's goal. Robert Calisti added his name on the score sheet after being out of Wednesday night's game with the other assist on Smith's goal.

Four Blades players registered 3 shots on net tonight.

NEXT GAMES

The Everblades will continue their road trip in South Carolina for a pair of games against the South Carolina Stingrays in North Charleston on Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 at 6:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m., respectively.

