Americans Open Two-Game Series in Wichita

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a two-game series against the Wichita Thunder tonight at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Official Postgame Bar: Dodies Cajun

Next Home Game: 1/25/23 vs. Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 PM CST

Crone solo fifth in scoring: Hank Crone had a goal and two helpers on Wednesday night to move into solo fifth in scoring in the ECHL with 42 points (16 goals and 26 assists). He is 12 points behind Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien who leads the ECHL with 54 points.

Tied for Second: Americans forward Jack Combs is tied for second overall in the league in goals scored with 19. He is one behind the leaders who have 20.

Finlay on target to return tonight: Americans forward Liam Finlay, who has not played in a game since December 22, is set to return to the Americans lineup tonight against Wichita. He's missed the last nine games due to injury but remains tied for third overall on the team in scoring. The Americans ECHL All Star representative has 24 points in 21 games this season.

Perry will get the call in net tonight: The Allen Americans traded for goaltending help on Wednesday, adding netminder Chase Perry from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In 2021-2022 with Allen, he was 1-0 with 0.99 goals against average, and a 0.972 save percentage. He will make the start tonight against Wichita.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 5-8-1-0

Away: 7-11-1-0

Overall: 12-19-1-0

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (19) Jack Combs

Assists: (26) Hank Crone

Points: (42) Hank Crone

+/-: (+4) Chad Butcher

PIM: (61) Mikael Robidoux

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 13-4-2-0

Away: 7-7-1-0

Overall: 20-11-3-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (19) Brayden Watts

Assists: (27) Michal Stinil

Points: (46) Brayden Watts

+/-: (+10) Cole MacDonald

PIM: (65) Mark Liwiski

