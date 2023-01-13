Bednard Shines As Ierullo Scores In The Shootout For Greenville's Win Over Florida

GREENVILLE, SC - Ryan Bednard's 22-save performance and Alex Ierullo's shootout winner led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Florida Everblades 3-2 on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The rivalry game started with back-and-forth action at either end of the ice. Despite the early pressure, neither team found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, and the Swamp Rabbits outshot the Everblades 9-7.

Florida would break the scoreless deadlock at 5:49 of the second period, as Joe Pendenza scored a shorthanded goal to take the lead. Late in the period, Pendenza was robbed of his second goal as Ryan Bednard made highlight reel save at the goal line to keep the score at 1-0.

The third started with the Swamp Rabbits tying the game, as Brett Kemp, returning to the lineup for the first time in 17 games due to injury, scored his eighth of the season by one-timing the puck into the net at 2:11. At 14:45, Anthony Beauchamp scored his second in as many games to give the Swamp Rabbits the 2-1 advantage. Late in the period, Jake Smith tied the game for the Everblades at 18:39, forcing the game into overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the two sides headed to the shootout, where Bednard would stop all three Florida shooters and Alex Ierullo would score to win the game for Greenville.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 18-10-7-0 while the Everblades fall to to 19-8-3-2.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 18-10-7-0 while the Everblades fall to to 19-8-3-2.

