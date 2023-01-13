Sebastian Cossa Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

(Toledo, OH) - Goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been added as an All-Star for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Cossa replaces Idaho goaltender Jake Kupsky who is in Abbottsford of the AHL.

Cossa is currently fourth in minutes played among all ECHL goaltenders with 1,260 while posting a 10-11-1 record with a 2.91 goals against average and a .895 save percentage. The 20-year-old is 5-3-0 in his last eight starts that included three straight wins from December 10 through December 17.

This is the first pro season for Cossa after being drafted by Detroit in the first round (#15 overall) in the 2021 NHL draft. He had a record of 71-16-7 in three seasons with Edmonton of the WHL in his junior career. Cossa posted a career 2.28 GAA and .913 SVP in the WHL. He was a member of Team Canada's gold medal-winning team at the 2022 World Junior Championship.

Defenseman Gordi Myer has been named an All-Star for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

This is the first All-Star nod for Myer, who has 11 points (4G, 7A) in 26 games played this season. The Toledo native started this season with a bang, scoring a goal in three of the first four games of this season that included scoring a goal in the first two games of the season on the road at Wheeling. The 26-year-old is in the midst of his best month of the year with a goal and six assists in 12 December games.

Myer skated in 55 contests for the Walleye during the 2021-22 season, posting 25 points (5G, 20A). He also got his first taste of the AHL this past season with eight contests for the Walleye AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins (2A). In Toledo's run to the Kelly Cup Finals, Myer had a goal, five assists, and was a plus four in 21 contests.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score.

There have been 71 players from the ECHL All-Star Game who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 55 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media.

