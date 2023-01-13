Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, January 13, 2023

Jacksonville Icemen forward Luke Lynch

About Today's Game: The Icemen and Gladiators meet for the first time this season. Tonight's game is also the first of three straight head-to-meetings between to the teams this weekend, which will conclude with matchups on Saturday night and Monday afternoon in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators currently share the top position in the South Division with the South Carolina Stingrays with 44 points each. The Icemen (41 points) trail both teams by just three points.

Series History: Tonight marks the first meeting of the season. Atlanta holds a slight lead in the All-Time series with 15 wins to 14.

About the Icemen: The Icemen have received some healthy production from their defensive corps as of late. Jacob Panetta and Tim Theocharidis have combined for six goals in the past two games. Individually, Theocharidis has recorded nine points (3g, 6a) in his last five games, while Jacob Panetta has six points (3g, 3a) in his last three appearances and is currently riding a three-game points streak....Jacksonville ranks second in the league on the power play at 25.2% (29-for-115) and also ranks second in the league with seven shorthanded goals.

About the Gladiators: Veteran forward Cody Sylvester is back for a second season in Atlanta and remains one of the top offensive threats. Sylvester leads Atlanta in scoring with 31 points. Just behind him is veteran Eric Neiley's 30 points and team-best 17 goals. Neiley is second in the league with five game-winning goals scored this season....Goaltender Tyler Parks ranks fifth in the league with a 2.42 goals-against average.

