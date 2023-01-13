Grizz Mighty Power Play Leads to 5-3 Victory
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies went 3 for 3 on the power play and Garrett Metcalf saved 29 of 32 to earn his 7th victory of the season as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads 5-3 on a Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.
Idaho took a lead 6:42 in as Patrick Kudla scored his 6th of the season. 46 seconds later AJ White made it a 2-0 game. Utah got on the board 16:45 in as Tyler Penner scored shorthanded on a pass from James Shearer. Idaho led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.
Idaho took a 3-1 lead 10:43 into the second period as AJ White scored his 2nd goal of the game. Idaho's Casey Johnson got a 5 minute slashing major penalty and a game misconduct as he hit Vladislav Mikhalchuk 14:32 into the second period. 19 seconds into the major power play Cameron Wright scored. 3 minutes later James Shearer scored on a one timer from the left win to tie the game 17:52 in. The score was tied 3-3 after 2 periods.
Jordan Martel scored what turned out to be the game winner 9:11 into the third period. It was a power play goal as Utah is now 8 for 15 on the power play over the last 4 games. Martel added an empty net goal 19:53 in to cap of the Utah win. Utah's penalty kill was 4 for 4 in the win as they are now 19 for 20 on the penalty kill over the last 5 games.
Idaho is 13-3 at home and all 3 of their losses have been against Utah. Garrett Metcalf saved 44 of 46 in a 4-2 win at Idaho on December 3rd. Metcalf gets the victory to go to 7-1 on the season. Idaho's Adam Scheel saved 26 of 30 in the loss.
The Grizzlies face the Steelheads on Saturday night at 7:10 pm at Idaho Central Arena. Utah hosts Idaho for Sensory Friendly Day and Nickelodeon Day on January 16 at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. AJ White (Idaho) - 2 goals.
2. Jordan Martel (Utah) - 2 goals, GWG, 2 shots.
3. Patrick Kudla (Idaho) - 1 goal.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023
- Americans Win First of Two in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Grizz Mighty Power Play Leads to 5-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies' Power Play Leads to 5-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Goal Lifts Americans Past Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Butcher Scores Twice as Royals Throttle Thunder in Series Opener, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Surrender Four Unanswered in 5-3 Loss vs. Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Fall to Swamp Rabbits, 3-2 in Shootout - Florida Everblades
- Indy Falls to Cincinnati, 3-1 - Indy Fuel
- Power Play Helps 'Clones Empty Fuel, 3-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Sell Out Historic Pride Night, Walleye Escape on Top - Kalamazoo Wings
- Four Walleye Notch Multiple Points in Gritty Road Win Over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Parrish Shines in Debut as Rush Drop Oilers, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Three Unanswered Goals Give Rush Win Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Bednard Shines As Ierullo Scores In The Shootout For Greenville's Win Over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltending Duel Goes to Fort Wayne, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- KC Wins on Friday the 13th, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Jonny Evans Nets Overtime Winner Over Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Point Streak Ends in 5-1 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Set Franchise Record, Extend Point Streak to Eight - Maine Mariners
- Worcester Falls 4-3 in Overtime to the Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Outlast Railers 4-3 In Ot - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Rush Announce Details for Rodeo and Ag Night - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Name Kyle McKenzie as Assistant Coach - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, January 13, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Wichita - Allen Americans
- El Trueno Returns Home to Host Allen - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Logan Lambdin Returns from Loan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, January 13 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Sebastian Cossa Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Tonight's Objective: First Home Victory in 2023 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Continues Road Trip against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Royals Return Home in Clash with Thunder on Wizards Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.