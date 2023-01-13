Grizz Mighty Power Play Leads to 5-3 Victory

Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies went 3 for 3 on the power play and Garrett Metcalf saved 29 of 32 to earn his 7th victory of the season as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Idaho Steelheads 5-3 on a Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Idaho took a lead 6:42 in as Patrick Kudla scored his 6th of the season. 46 seconds later AJ White made it a 2-0 game. Utah got on the board 16:45 in as Tyler Penner scored shorthanded on a pass from James Shearer. Idaho led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Idaho took a 3-1 lead 10:43 into the second period as AJ White scored his 2nd goal of the game. Idaho's Casey Johnson got a 5 minute slashing major penalty and a game misconduct as he hit Vladislav Mikhalchuk 14:32 into the second period. 19 seconds into the major power play Cameron Wright scored. 3 minutes later James Shearer scored on a one timer from the left win to tie the game 17:52 in. The score was tied 3-3 after 2 periods.

Jordan Martel scored what turned out to be the game winner 9:11 into the third period. It was a power play goal as Utah is now 8 for 15 on the power play over the last 4 games. Martel added an empty net goal 19:53 in to cap of the Utah win. Utah's penalty kill was 4 for 4 in the win as they are now 19 for 20 on the penalty kill over the last 5 games.

Idaho is 13-3 at home and all 3 of their losses have been against Utah. Garrett Metcalf saved 44 of 46 in a 4-2 win at Idaho on December 3rd. Metcalf gets the victory to go to 7-1 on the season. Idaho's Adam Scheel saved 26 of 30 in the loss.

The Grizzlies face the Steelheads on Saturday night at 7:10 pm at Idaho Central Arena. Utah hosts Idaho for Sensory Friendly Day and Nickelodeon Day on January 16 at 3:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. AJ White (Idaho) - 2 goals.

2. Jordan Martel (Utah) - 2 goals, GWG, 2 shots.

3. Patrick Kudla (Idaho) - 1 goal.

