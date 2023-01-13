K-Wings Forward Logan Lambdin Returns from Loan

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Chicago Wolves (AHL) have returned forward Logan Lambdin from loan.

Lambdin, 27, scored three goals, notched four assists with six penalty minutes in 23 games played for the Wolves this season. In seven games of action for the K-Wings this year, Lambdin scored two goals and added two assists with five penalty minutes.

The former Michigan State Spartan is in his second professional season and finished the 2021-22 season No. 5 in ECHL rookie goals scored (27), adding 23 assists with 42 penalty minutes in 66 games played.

Kalamazoo's next matchup is at 7 p.m. tonight versus the Toledo Walleye for 'Rainbow Ice / Pride Night,' presented by Bronson, at Wings Event Center.

