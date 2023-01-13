KC Wins on Friday the 13th, 4-2

Independence, MO - The Iowa Heartlanders scored once in the first and once in the second, but the Kansas City Mavericks answered each of those with quick strikes to win, 4-2, Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Luke Stevens scored the game-winning goal one minute after Iowa tied it at two early in the second, then potted the empty netter with a minute to go.

Iowa scored first; Mike Pastujov tallied at the 3:03 mark, jamming in a rebound at the right post uncovered. Bo Hanson set up the play, wristing a shot from the left dot to net front. Ryan Wheeler had the secondary helper. Less than three minutes later, Kansas City tied it on a strike from Loren Ulett.

After Kansas City scored three minutes into the second to take their first lead, Iowa responded quickly. Griff Jeszka started the strike by accelerating to the goal line and dishing to Justin Wells. The rookie's shot through traffic and bounced off White's lower body, beating the goaltender off a ricochet. The 2-2 tie lasted for 77 seconds; Kansas City regained the lead at 6:56 of the second on a rebound goal from Luke Stevens.

Hunter Jones absorbed the defeat, making 28 saves. Callum Booth moved to 1-1-0-0 in the season series with 27 saves.

The Heartlanders are next at home for three games against division foe Toledo on Friday, January 20, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at 2:05 p.m.

