Royals Return Home in Clash with Thunder on Wizards Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game home series with the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, January 13th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The series opener features the Wizards Night promotional game presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Enjoy game festivities including the Royals player House Cup Competition, wizards themed games around the concourse, and a wizards costume contest held during the second intermission. Dress as your favorite magical characters for a chance to win a Royals prize pack.

In the House Cup Competition, players will be separated into four houses, each with their own Head of House and will earn points based on in-game events. The house with the most points will be the House Cup Champion!

Ticket, food and drink deals are all in one great package as the 4 for $60 deal including four tickets, hot dogs, drinks and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental. Order your 4 for $60 deal here!

See the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 20-10-1 record after falling to Wheeling in theirprevious game, 5-2, on Wednesday, January 11th. Shane Sellar and Charlie Gerard scored for the Royals while Zayde Wisdom earned an assist on both goals in his Royals debut. Nolan Maier suffered his first loss in his last nine ECHL starts (8-3-1).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 41-25-7 against Adirondack and have won all three meetings with the Thunder this season. Reading defeated the Thunder in their previous meeting in overtime on November 26th, 3-2. Mason Millman scored seven seconds into the extra frame which tied him with former Royals captain Derek Whitmore for the fastest overtime goal in franchise history.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .661 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 15-4-1 divisional record and the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.750%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland and four games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Growlers (23-9-1-0) hold first place in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Worcester sits in third place (19-14-2-0) while Maine (18-11-1-1) stands in fourth and Trois-Rivières (14-17-2-0) holds fifth place in the standings. Adirondack lands in sixth with a 10-15-5-1 record while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with a 6-25-1-2 record.

Adirondack fell in their previous game in overtime to Norfolk on Sunday, January 8th, 4-3. The Thunder ride a five-game point streak where they have gone to post-regulation play in each of their last three games. They have dropped four of their last give games on the road where they've been outscored by their opponents 20 goals to their own 15. Forward Patrick Grasso leads the team in goals (16) while captain Shane Harper leads the team In asissts (17) and forward Xavier Parent leads the Thunder in points (24).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the stand alone game in Wheelingr:

Streaks:

Forward Shane Sellar is on a three-game point streak (3 G, 1 A)

Milestones:

Forward Zayde Wisdom earned his first point as a Royal with an assist

Wisdom also earned his first multi-point game of his ECHL career

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 5th in the league in goals (17) and tied for 11th in the league in points (35)

Among rookies, Newton is second in goals and is third in points

Forward Trey Bradley is tied for tied for 15h in the league in points (33)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in penalty minutes (65), tied for first in fighting majors (5)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is 12th among defensemen in points (20)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for second among defensemen in game-winning goals (2)

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

