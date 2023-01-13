Butcher Scores Twice as Royals Throttle Thunder in Series Opener, 5-1
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 5-1, on Friday, January 13th at Santander Arena.The Royals improved to 21-10-1 and won their seventh consecutive contest over the Thunder dating back to April, 2022. Pat Nagle earned his fourth consecutive win with the Royals with 24 saves on 25 shots faced (8-3-0). Jake Theut suffered the loss in net for Adirondack with 17 saves on 22 shots faced (7-9-2-1).
Reading turned a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead at the end of the first period. Thunder defenseman Ryan Da Silva scored the game's opening goal 3:52 into regulation on Adirodnack's first shot of the game. Da Silva snapped a wrist shot on net from the blue line and picked the corner over Nagle's right shoulder to earn the defenseman his third goal of the season.
After both teams traded back an even amount of shots and hits through the middle of the period, Reading scored two goals in the final five minutes to take control of the game from there on out. Charlie Gerard evened the score on Reading's first of two power plays in the game with 4:53 remaining in the period. Tyler Kirkup followed up with a redirection goal on Ivan Mongo's wrist shot with 53 seconds remaining in the period to give Reading a one-goal lead after the first period, 2-1.
Alec Butcher began a milestone night in his Royals career in the second period with his first of two goals in the game. A wrist shot from Will MacKinnon ricocheted off of Theut's right shoulder and flailed into the air for Butcher to take a swing at with his stick kept under the crossbar. Butcher connected with the puck and batted into the back of Adirodnack's net for his fifth goal of the season.
Two goals in the third period put the game in the Royals favor for good. McFadden scored his second goal of the season on a breakout rush which transpired from McFadden's departure from the penalty box into a rush with Shane Sellar up ice. Sellar crossed the puck across Theut's crease for McFadden to deflect the feed over the goaltender's left pad for the captain's fourth multi-point game of the season (1 G, 1 A). The primary assist improved Sellar's point streak to four games (3 G, 2 A) and tallied his second point in the contest for his fifth multi-point game of the season.
Butcher earned his first multi-goal game of the season with a one-time blast past Theut with 8:08 remaining in regulation. Jacob Gaucher forced a turnover by the Thunder on their own end of the ice and delivered a centering pass for Butcher skating in the slot. Butcher drove the puck into the back of Adirondck's net as he drug his right knee across the ice and pointed to Gaucher in a sign of appreciation for the rookie forward's hustle which translated into his seventh mutli-goal game of his professional career.
Reading's offense scored five unanswered goals while Nagle and the penalty kill unit killed off all four penalties charged to the Royals. With Gerard's third power play goal of the season, the Royals have scored a power play goal in each of their last four games when they've had a power play opportunity.
The Royals improved to 4-0 in the season series against Adirondack (42-25-7 all-time) and are 12-2-1 when leading after the first period. Additionally, Reading bolsters a win percentage of .762% against North Division foes, good for the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (REA vs. North Div.: 16-4-1).
The Royals continue their four-game homestand on Saturday, January 14th against the Adirondack Thunder at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena for the Flintstones Night promotional game. The Royals conclude the homestand with MLK Day (1/16) and Craft Beer / Puck and Putts Night (1/20) promotional games.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023
- Americans Win First of Two in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Grizz Mighty Power Play Leads to 5-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies' Power Play Leads to 5-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Goal Lifts Americans Past Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Butcher Scores Twice as Royals Throttle Thunder in Series Opener, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Surrender Four Unanswered in 5-3 Loss vs. Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Fall to Swamp Rabbits, 3-2 in Shootout - Florida Everblades
- Indy Falls to Cincinnati, 3-1 - Indy Fuel
- Power Play Helps 'Clones Empty Fuel, 3-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Sell Out Historic Pride Night, Walleye Escape on Top - Kalamazoo Wings
- Four Walleye Notch Multiple Points in Gritty Road Win Over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Parrish Shines in Debut as Rush Drop Oilers, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Three Unanswered Goals Give Rush Win Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Bednard Shines As Ierullo Scores In The Shootout For Greenville's Win Over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltending Duel Goes to Fort Wayne, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- KC Wins on Friday the 13th, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Jonny Evans Nets Overtime Winner Over Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Point Streak Ends in 5-1 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Set Franchise Record, Extend Point Streak to Eight - Maine Mariners
- Worcester Falls 4-3 in Overtime to the Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Outlast Railers 4-3 In Ot - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Rush Announce Details for Rodeo and Ag Night - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Name Kyle McKenzie as Assistant Coach - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, January 13, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Wichita - Allen Americans
- El Trueno Returns Home to Host Allen - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Logan Lambdin Returns from Loan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, January 13 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Sebastian Cossa Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Tonight's Objective: First Home Victory in 2023 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Continues Road Trip against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Royals Return Home in Clash with Thunder on Wizards Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Butcher Scores Twice as Royals Throttle Thunder in Series Opener, 5-1
- Royals Return Home in Clash with Thunder on Wizards Night
- Royals' Win Streak Snapped in 200th Meeting With Nailers
- Zayde Wisdom Assigned to Royals by Flyers
- Royals Embark to Wheeling Riding Three-Game Win Streak