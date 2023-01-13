Late Goal Lifts Americans Past Thunder

WICHITA, Kan. - Colton Hargrove scored with 1:26 left in the third period to propel Allen past Wichita on Friday night with a 4-3 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil tallied two helpers while Jay Dickman, Quinn Preston and Chis McKay provided the offense.

Hank Crone gave the Americans a 1-0 lead at 5:05 of the first period. Hargrove created a turnover behind the Thunder net, fed a pass into the slot and Crone beat Strauss Mann to make it 1-0.

At 7:26, Hargrove tipped a shot off a faceoff past Mann to make it 2-0.

McKay put the Thunder on the board at 7:55 to make it 2-1. He cut through the neutral zone and fired a shot past Chase Perry for his second of the year.

Dickman tied the game at two with four minutes left in the first. He walked off the goal line near the left post. His backhand got through Perry for his 11th of the season.

In the second, Crone added his second of the game just 20 seconds into the frame. He found a loose puck that clanked off the skate of Jack Combs and beat Mann to make it 3-2.

Preston tied it at 9:04 when he collected a nice pass from Brayden Watts, skated in and fired a shot off Perry. He got to his own rebound and lifted a backhand just under the bar for his 13th of the year.

Hargrove scored the game-winner at 18:34 of the third. He skated around the net and beat Mann to the left post for his 13th of the season.

Wichita lifted Mann for the extra attacker and nearly tied the game with 18 seconds left. Perry made several key saves and helped Allen hold on for the win.

Wichita went 0-for-5 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Watts extended his point-streak to 13 games and has assists in eight-straight. Dickman has goals in eight of his last 10 games. Stinil has four assists in his last two games.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host Allen.

