Game Notes: at Tulsa

January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #35 at Tulsa

1/13/23 | BOK Center | 7:05 p.m. CT

LAST TIME OUT: Max Coatta had two goals including the game-winner as the Rush beat the Utah Grizzlies in overtime 3-2 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Adam Carlson made 30 saves on 32 shots in the win

HE'S HOT: Max Coatta followed up his Friday night hat trick with a pair of goals on Saturday, including the game-winning goal in overtime. He now has five goals in his last two games after recording just four in his first 32. Coatta had only recorded one multi-point game prior to having back-to-back multi-goal games. He set career-highs in the 2021-22 season with 23 goals, 29 assists and 52 points. In 34 games this season, Coatta now has nine goals and eight assists.

NEW GUYS: The Rush signed two players on Thursday; defenseman Alex Carlson and forward Weiland Parrish. Carlson opened the season in the SPHL with the Quad City Storm where he has one goal and three assists over 24 games played. He spent the entire 2021-22 season in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders and had one goal in 46 games. Parrish has played 23 games in the SPHL this season for the Pensacola Ice Flyers and has 10 goals and 19 assists. He has also appeared in one game in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings.

WORKING LATE: Saturday's overtime win was Rapid City's third OT win of the season. The Rush have gone past regulation four times this year and won three in three-on-three overtime and one in the shootout. Rapid City has not lost in overtime or a shootout this season. The Rush and the Oilers have got to OT twice with Rapid City winning both games. On November 20 in Tulsa, the Rush won in OT 4-3 on a Simon Lavigne game-winner. Rapid City beat Tulsa at home on December 30, also by a final of 4-3, thanks to a Rory Kerins OT game-winner.

THE MATCHUP: Rapid City and Tulsa have clashed six times this season and the Rush are 4-2-0-0. Alex Aleardi leads all skaters with 11 points on three goals and eight assists in the six games. Daniil Chechelev is 4-0-0-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .927 SV% in four starts.

ODDS AND ENDS: The ECHL announced on Friday that Matt Marcinew will not participate in Monday's Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk. Marcinew is currently on recall with the AHL Calgary Wranglers and the Rush are scheduled to play on Monday night in Kansas City...the Rush are 6-11-0-0 on the road this season but 2-1-0-0 in Tulsa...Rapid City placed winger Garrett Klotz on injured reserve on Thursday...Tulsa's Eddie Matsushima has four of his team-leading 16 goals against the Rush.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Tulsa will face off again on Saturday night in Oklahoma. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

