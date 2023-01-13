Three Unanswered Goals Give Rush Win Over Oilers

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost to the Rapid City Rush 3-1 Friday Night at the BOK Center.

Michael Farren picked off a clearance before finding Jackson Leef, who buried the lone goal of the opening frame past Adam Carlson with 3:24 left in the first. Leef has now tallied goals in back-to-back home games.

Weiland Parrish potted a rebound past Gage Alexander 7:54 into the second to tie the game 1-1. Parrish followed up with his second of the frame with 7:45 left in the period, giving Rapid City a lead they would not relinquish.

Alex Aleardi snapped home the lone goal of the third frame with 5:16 remaining, closing the game 3-1 for a Rapid City victory.

The Oilers rematch the Rush tomorrow, Jan. 14 at the BOK Center on Affiliation Night and Jim Wiley Night at 7:05 p.m.

