Three Unanswered Goals Give Rush Win Over Oilers
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost to the Rapid City Rush 3-1 Friday Night at the BOK Center.
Michael Farren picked off a clearance before finding Jackson Leef, who buried the lone goal of the opening frame past Adam Carlson with 3:24 left in the first. Leef has now tallied goals in back-to-back home games.
Weiland Parrish potted a rebound past Gage Alexander 7:54 into the second to tie the game 1-1. Parrish followed up with his second of the frame with 7:45 left in the period, giving Rapid City a lead they would not relinquish.
Alex Aleardi snapped home the lone goal of the third frame with 5:16 remaining, closing the game 3-1 for a Rapid City victory.
The Oilers rematch the Rush tomorrow, Jan. 14 at the BOK Center on Affiliation Night and Jim Wiley Night at 7:05 p.m.
