El Trueno Returns Home to Host Allen

January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder face off with the Allen Americans

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder face off with the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a five-game homestand tonight against heated rival, Allen.

Tonight is the first of a back-to-back between the Thunder and the Americans. Wichita split the last series against Allen over New Year's weekend.

This is the 10th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 53-82-13 against Allen and 27-35-7 at home against the Americans.

The Thunder are coming off a shootout win last Sunday in Tulsa while Allen won on Wednesday night at home against the Oilers, 5-3.

Wichita is in second place in the Mountain Division with 43 points. Allen moved into a sixth-place tie with Utah as both teams have 25 points.

The Thunder have been solid with the man advantage against Allen. Wichita is 12-for-55 on the power play against the Americans, which is good for a 21.8% clip. Over the last three games, Wichita is 9-for-22 with the man advantage against Allen, good for a 40.9% clip. The Thunder have killed off 32 power plays on 42 chances for the Americans, good for a 76.2% kill rate.

Jack Combs leads the Americans with 12 points (6g, 6a) in nine games against the Thunder. Hank Crone has nine points (3g, 6a) in nine games against Wichita.

Brayden Watts leads Wichita with 12 points (5g, 7a) in nine games against Allen. Michal Stinil has 11 points (4g, 7a) in the season-series against the Americans.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1322) and second in saves (724)...Brayden Watts is second in the league with 46 points, second in goals (19) and third in assists (27)...Michal Stinil is fourth in points (43) and fourth in assists (26)...Mark Liwiski is tied for second for rookies with 65 penalty minutes...Wichita is 14-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 10-3-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 16-8-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

ALLEN NOTES - Hank Crone is fifth in the league with 42 points...Jack Combs is tied for sixth in the league with 39 points and tied for third with 19 goals...Liam Finlay is expected back in the lineup after being out with an injury...

Tonight is Noche Del Trueno Night, presented by Wichita Furniture & Mattress and La Raza 102.5 FM. The Thunder will become El Trueno for a night to help honor the Wichita-area Hispanic communities.

The team will be wearing a special El Trueno-themed uniform that will be on the DASH Auction App. There will also be pregame activities for the whole family. Banda Tamborracho will be performing pregame and during Intermissions. Use the code RAZA to get $10 tickets.

Saturday is Back The Red, White and Blue, a Salute to First Responders, presented by QC Kinetix of Wichita. Join us at 5 p.m. for the annual Police vs. Fire Game. Ticket admission will get you into both games. Use the code POLICE or FIRE for discounted tickets.

Sunday is Machinist Union Local Lodge 839 Night and a Season Ticket Holder Post-Game Skate as we welcome in the Tulsa Oilers.

The San Jose Sharks-themed Affiliation uniforms are now live on the DASH Auction App. Bidding ends during our game on Saturday night. To bid on your favorite player's jersey, click here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.