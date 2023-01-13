Jonny Evans Nets Overtime Winner Over Savannah
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Jonny Evans netted the game-winner in overtime to lift the South Carolina Stingrays (21-5-3-1) over the Savannah Ghost Pirates (11-18-6-0) by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Friday's contest was only two periods, completing the suspended game from December 17th.
The game began scoreless in the second period with Tyler Wall stopping a flurry of shots before Josh Wilkins' 10th goal of the season took the winds out of the Savannah sails. Wilkins banked a pass off the Ghost Pirates defenseman on the power play that deflected past Jordan Papirny for the 1-0 lead 6:35 into the middle frame.
Bear Hughes doubled the lead just over four minutes later with his 15th marker of the year. The Stingrays cycled the puck below the end line where Evans fed Hughes in front of the net for the 2-0 lead.
With time winding down in the second period, Anthony Del Gaizo expanded the Stingrays' lead to three goals with his sixth tally of the season. Del Gaizo fired a shot between the circles that banked off a Savannah defender and slid past Papirny for the 3-0 advantage to finish the middle stanza.
The Ghost Pirates stormed back with three unanswered goals to force overtime beginning with Logan Drevitch's sixth goal of the year. Drevitch received a pass from TJ Fergus at the left circle and snapped a wrist shot past Wall for the first Savannah goal of the night.
Pat Guay cut the deficit to one goal on the power play with his 9th marker of the season. Guay moved inside the right circle and lifted a shot over Wall for the 3-2 game halfway through the third frame.
In his return to Savannah, Brandon Estes forced overtime on his fifth goal of the season with 4:21 remaining in regulation. Estes tipped a pass from Alex Swetlikoff that knuckled past Wall to tie the game at three goals apiece.
Evans closed out the contest with 1:16 left in overtime on his fourth goal of the season. Wilkins stretched a pass for Evans who went one-on-one with Papirny, snapping a shot past the Savannah netminder for the win.
The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, January 14th, at the North Charleston Coliseum for the first matchup this season with the Florida Everblades at 6:05 p.m. The Stingrays will honor the nation's finest all game long and don specialty jerseys for the annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Campers Inn RV and Atlantic Bedding. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game through the Dash Auction App benefitting Palmetto Military Support Group.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.
For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays' Jonny Evans
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023
- Indy Falls to Cincinnati, 3-1 - Indy Fuel
- Power Play Helps 'Clones Empty Fuel, 3-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Sell Out Historic Pride Night, Walleye Escape on Top - Kalamazoo Wings
- Four Walleye Notch Multiple Points in Gritty Road Win Over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Parrish Shines in Debut as Rush Drop Oilers, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Three Unanswered Goals Give Rush Win Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Bednard Shines As Ierullo Scores In The Shootout For Greenville's Win Over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltending Duel Goes to Fort Wayne, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- KC Wins on Friday the 13th, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Jonny Evans Nets Overtime Winner Over Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Point Streak Ends in 5-1 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Set Franchise Record, Extend Point Streak to Eight - Maine Mariners
- Worcester Falls 4-3 in Overtime to the Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Outlast Railers 4-3 In Ot - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Rush Announce Details for Rodeo and Ag Night - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Name Kyle McKenzie as Assistant Coach - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, January 13, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Wichita - Allen Americans
- El Trueno Returns Home to Host Allen - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Logan Lambdin Returns from Loan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, January 13 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Sebastian Cossa Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Tonight's Objective: First Home Victory in 2023 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Continues Road Trip against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Royals Return Home in Clash with Thunder on Wizards Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.