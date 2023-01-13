K-Wings Sell Out Historic Pride Night, Walleye Escape on Top
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (14-15-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, skated to a 1-1 tie until the 15:23 mark of the third versus Toledo (16-13-4-1), in front of a sellout home crowd of 5,053 for the 'Rainbow Ice / Pride Night' game, presented by Bronson, but the Walleye came out on top 4-2 at Wings Event Center Friday.
It was an amazing night of celebration for Kalamazoo's second annual Rainbow Ice game - marking the second time the K-Wings have made professional hockey history with the painted ice surface - and the hometown was treated to a spectacular show - including several huge saves by Hunter Vorva (6-3-1-0).
The K-Wings started the scoring at the 10:52 mark of the first period as Carson Focht (3) fired a one-timer from the slot off of a great feed from Matheson Iacopelli (5) driving down the right side. Kalamazoo would carry the 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.
At the 2:08 mark of the second, the Walleye got on the board to tie the game, and the score stayed 1-1 until the final five minutes.
Kalamazoo appeared to take the lead on the power play at the 5:00 mark of the third, but the goal was disallowed after review.
Toledo scored again at the 15:23 mark to take the lead and made it 3-1 with an empty-net goal at the 18:10 mark. But Kalamazoo wasn't done yet.
Iacopelli lit the lamp from the left faceoff dot with the extra attacker on the ice for the K-Wings with 1:18 left to play. Chad Nychuk (16) sent the puck from the blue line to Brandon Saigeon (19) in the right faceoff circle, and Saigeon sent a cross-circles pass to Iacopelli to pull back within one.
The Walleye then went on a power play with 30 seconds remaining, and the K-Wings again pulled the goalie to skate five-on-five, but Toledo scored at the 19:56 mark to seal the victory.
Vorva made 31 stops on 33 shots faced in the loss.
Kalamazoo immediately heads to Indy to take on the Fuel (23-10-1-0) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
--
The K-Wings' next home game is at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 20 versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center. The team will be honoring their 80s Alumni. Head to the game to meet a couple of your favorite Wings from the decade and enjoy a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas and hot dogs).
