Rush Announce Details for Rodeo and Ag Night

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Friday the details for the team's third-annual Rodeo and Ag Night, presented by Gold Buckle Beer. Rodeo and Ag Night will take place on Saturday, January 21 at 7:05 p.m. and prior to the game, the team will unveil a new Rush anthem, recorded and performed by local artist Brandon Jones and the Brandon Jones Band.

This will be the third-annual Rodeo Night and, this season, the evening has been expanded and renamed to Rodeo and Ag Night. The team was awarded ECHL Theme Night of the Year for the first version of Rodeo Night, in January 2021.

The Rush will celebrate rodeo, the state sport of South Dakota, and acknowledge and honor the agriculture business that is the leading industry in the state. The Rush will also continue their partnership with the annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo Rapid City, which are set to begin the following week.

Brandon Jones brings his powerful, rustic voice and his Black Hills country sound to the Rush in the form of a new song, written and recorded specifically for the team. The Black Hills native and self-described Rush fan is one of the Midwest's premiere entertainers and has headlined or performed at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wild Bill Days, Black Hills Stock Show, National Western Stock Show and the South Dakota State Fair. The new song and accompanying video will debut before the starting lineups are announced and before the team takes the ice for the national anthem.

During the game, there will be appearances from cowboys, cowgirls and rodeo queens and be sure to join us for a pregame party, also sponsored by Gold Buckle Beer, in the famous Cowboy Bar before the game. The pregame party begins at 4:30 p.m., is free to attend for those with a ticket to the game and will feature a live performance from the Dugan Irby Band.

The Rush will wear specialty rodeo-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game. A portion of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Western Legacy Foundation.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase a special Rodeo Hat Trick Package that includes a ticket to the Rodeo and Ag Night game, a ticket to Broncs for Breakfast on Wednesday, February 1 at the James Kjerstad Event Center at 10:00 a.m. and a ticket to Rodeo Rapid City on Saturday, February 4 at 1:30 p.m. The Rodeo Hat Trick Package can be yours for $65 and is available now.

