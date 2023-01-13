Parrish Shines in Debut as Rush Drop Oilers, 3-1
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(TULSA, Okla.) - Weiland Parrish scored his first two career ECHL goals, Adam Carlson made 29 saves and the Rush beat the Tulsa Oilers 3-1 on Friday night at the BOK Center. The Rush won for the fifth time in their last seven games.
Rapid City fell in an early hole in the first period when Tulsa's Jackson Leef fired a shot from the slot that went wide of the net. It bounced off the end boards and to the back post where Leef tracked it down and shoved it over the goal line to make the score 1-0.
In the second, the Rush got on the board when Logan Nelson barreled his way to the high slot and fired a shot on net that Gage Alexander stopped. Parrish crashed the net and buried the rebound to tie the game at one.
Later in the second, Keanu Yamamoto fed a pass to the front of the net where Parrish was charging. The puck pinballed off sticks above the crease until Parrish one-handed it past Alexander and the Rush took a 2-1 advantage.
Rapid City grabbed an insurance goal late in the third as Nelson hit Keegan Iverson at the left wing. From even with the goal line, he sent a backhanded pass to Alex Aleardi in the slot. Aleardi one-timed a shot through the legs of Alexander and the Rush lead grew to 3-1.
In his second career ECHL game and his first with the Rush, Parrish led the way with two goals. Nelson recorded two assists and Carlson made 29 saves on 30 shots faced. The Rush improved to 18-17-0-0 while Tulsa dropped to 10-14-6-1.
The Rush and Oilers will meet again on Saturday night at the BOK Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's goalie ADAM CARLSON on game night
