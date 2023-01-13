Power Play Helps 'Clones Empty Fuel, 3-1
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- A pair of power play goals in the second period led the way to a 3-1 Cyclones win over Indy in front of 5,263 fans at Heritage Bank Center Friday night.
Cincinnati gets closer to closing the gap on first place, improving to 20-6-4-2 with 44 points. They sit three points back of Indy who are 23-10-1-0.
A fast and physical first period came to a close with Seamus Malone scoring the game's first goal, grabbing Indy the 1-0 advantage. At the 17:57 mark, Indy worked the puck behind the goal of Beck Warm, before Luc Brown carried it out in front, sliding a pass to Malone who beat the glove side of a sprawling Warm.
Entering Friday, Cincinnati's power play had been struggling, but the 'Clones managed to right the ship with a pair of power play goals in the second by Louie Caporusso (14) and Arvin Atwal (2). Caporusso was dished a cross-ice pass from Zack Andrusiak during a four-on-three 9:10 into the second. Indy's Zach Driscoll bit on the move, looking to Andrusiak on the right, giving Caporusso a wide-open net to tie the game.
Atwal put Cincinnati ahead with less than eight minutes to play during a five-minute power play. Indy's Kirill Chayka boarded Bray Crowder, forcing Chayka out of the game on a major penalty and game misconduct. While on the advantage, Atwal collected a puck from Josh Passolt and blasted it from atop the blue line to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.
The 'Clones remained in front by two, before a late third period goal was tipped in by Justin Vaive (14) with 2:34 remaining. Jalen Smereck threw a puck toward the net for the captain to angle in-between the legs of Driscoll, capping off a 3-1 win.
Warm picked up his 13th win with a 25-save performance.
Cincinnati begins a four-game road trip Saturday night in Wheeling. The trip takes them through Wheeling, Toledo, then Indy and Kalamazoo following the all-star break.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
Images from this story
|
Cincinnati Cyclones' Arvin Atwal on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023
- Everblades Fall to Swamp Rabbits, 3-2 in Shootout - Florida Everblades
- Indy Falls to Cincinnati, 3-1 - Indy Fuel
- Power Play Helps 'Clones Empty Fuel, 3-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Sell Out Historic Pride Night, Walleye Escape on Top - Kalamazoo Wings
- Four Walleye Notch Multiple Points in Gritty Road Win Over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Parrish Shines in Debut as Rush Drop Oilers, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Three Unanswered Goals Give Rush Win Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Bednard Shines As Ierullo Scores In The Shootout For Greenville's Win Over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltending Duel Goes to Fort Wayne, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- KC Wins on Friday the 13th, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Jonny Evans Nets Overtime Winner Over Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Point Streak Ends in 5-1 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Set Franchise Record, Extend Point Streak to Eight - Maine Mariners
- Worcester Falls 4-3 in Overtime to the Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Outlast Railers 4-3 In Ot - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Rush Announce Details for Rodeo and Ag Night - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Name Kyle McKenzie as Assistant Coach - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, January 13, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Wichita - Allen Americans
- El Trueno Returns Home to Host Allen - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Logan Lambdin Returns from Loan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, January 13 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Sebastian Cossa Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Tonight's Objective: First Home Victory in 2023 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Continues Road Trip against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Royals Return Home in Clash with Thunder on Wizards Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.