Power Play Helps 'Clones Empty Fuel, 3-1

January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones' Arvin Atwal on game night

() Cincinnati Cyclones' Arvin Atwal on game night()

Cincinnati, OH- A pair of power play goals in the second period led the way to a 3-1 Cyclones win over Indy in front of 5,263 fans at Heritage Bank Center Friday night.

Cincinnati gets closer to closing the gap on first place, improving to 20-6-4-2 with 44 points. They sit three points back of Indy who are 23-10-1-0.

A fast and physical first period came to a close with Seamus Malone scoring the game's first goal, grabbing Indy the 1-0 advantage. At the 17:57 mark, Indy worked the puck behind the goal of Beck Warm, before Luc Brown carried it out in front, sliding a pass to Malone who beat the glove side of a sprawling Warm.

Entering Friday, Cincinnati's power play had been struggling, but the 'Clones managed to right the ship with a pair of power play goals in the second by Louie Caporusso (14) and Arvin Atwal (2). Caporusso was dished a cross-ice pass from Zack Andrusiak during a four-on-three 9:10 into the second. Indy's Zach Driscoll bit on the move, looking to Andrusiak on the right, giving Caporusso a wide-open net to tie the game.

Atwal put Cincinnati ahead with less than eight minutes to play during a five-minute power play. Indy's Kirill Chayka boarded Bray Crowder, forcing Chayka out of the game on a major penalty and game misconduct. While on the advantage, Atwal collected a puck from Josh Passolt and blasted it from atop the blue line to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.

The 'Clones remained in front by two, before a late third period goal was tipped in by Justin Vaive (14) with 2:34 remaining. Jalen Smereck threw a puck toward the net for the captain to angle in-between the legs of Driscoll, capping off a 3-1 win.

Warm picked up his 13th win with a 25-save performance.

Cincinnati begins a four-game road trip Saturday night in Wheeling. The trip takes them through Wheeling, Toledo, then Indy and Kalamazoo following the all-star break.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.