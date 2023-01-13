Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, January 13 at 7:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they return home for the first time in a week to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates for the second of four games. Tonight's contest will only be two periods to complete the suspended game from December 17th at the North Charleston Coliseum.

LAST TIME OUT

Justin Florek gave the Stingrays an early 1-0 lead on the road against the Atlanta Gladiators this past Wednesday before Gabe Guertler struck back to even the score midway through the first period. South Carolina went on to net four unanswered goals led by a pair of tallies from Kevin O'Neil. Carter Turnbull and Josh Wilkins netted markers in the third period to increase the Stingrays' lead as Clay Stevenson shut the door on 28 of 29 shots he faced in the win.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Stingrays and Ghost Pirates have faced off a total of five times during Savannah's inaugural campaign with South Carolina winning all the matchups to this point. Most recently, Tyler Wall stopped a professional-best 40 shots in a 4-1 victory last Friday against Savannah. On December 17th, the two teams squared off in a scoreless battle through one period at the North Charleston Coliseum before an equipment malfunction pushed the remainder of the game to tonight.

AIN'T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH

Following a 5-1 win over Atlanta on Wednesday, South Carolina has regained a share of first place in the South Division with 44 points. South Carolina has been able to reach this mark despite being the only team to play less than 30 games this year. The Stingrays are 1-0 already during one of the most important weeks of the season with a trio of games against Savannah and Florida on the horizon.

PERFECT 10S

South Carolina extended their 10 game point streak following Wednesday's victory. In the previous 10 matchups, the Stingrays are 8-0-2 and have outscored opponents 38-21. During this stretch, South Carolina has killed off 91.9% of penalties, raising the season average by 5.3%, and has converted on 38.5% of their power play chances, pushing the Rays' season power play to 25%. The Stingrays have done this behind phenomenal goaltending with Clay Stevenson becoming the top netminder in the league with a save percentage of 0.934% and Tyler Wall moving into the top 10 with a save percentage of 0.913%. Bear Hughes has led the way up front, tallying at least one point in each game during this streak. Hughes has recorded 14 points on three goals and 11 assists, becoming the first Stingray with over 30 points this year.

A HOME-COOKED MEAL, A COZY BED, AND THE BEST FANS IN HOCKEY

The Stingrays remain the only team in the ECHL without a regulation loss at home, posting a 12-0-2 record at the North Charleston Coliseum. This weekend will be the Stingrays' first three-in-three on home ice since November 18-20 where they went 2-0-1. South Carolina has nearly doubled their opposition in North Charleston, outscoring opponents 58-31 in 14 games.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Florida at South Carolina - Saturday, January 14 at 6:05 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina - Sunday, January 15 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Friday, January 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Saturday, January 21 at 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, January 22 at 3:05 p.m.

