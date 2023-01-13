Thunder Point Streak Ends in 5-1 Loss to Royals

READING - The Adirondack Thunder's five-game point streak came to an end in a 5-1 loss to the Reading Royals on the road Friday night.

Adirondack took the early lead as Ryan Da Silva sent a shot off the post and into the net just 3:52 into the game. Garrett Van Wyhe was credited with the lone assist on Da Silva's third goal of the season for a 1-0 lead.

Charlie Gerard responded for the Royals later in the first on the power play. Garrett McFadden sent a pass to the right circle and Gerard fired a one timer by goaltender Jake Theut to tie the game at one. McFadden and Shane Sellar were given the assists on Gerard's 13th of the year with 4:18 left in the first.

Reading took a one-goal lead with just 32 seconds left in the first period as Tyler Kirkup deflected in a wide shot from the point. The goal was Kirkup's fifth of the year from Yvan Mongo and Colin Felix and the Royals took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

The lone goal of the second period came at the 14:31 mark as Reading's Alec Butcher batted the puck out of the air and into the net. The goal was his fifth of the year with assists from Will MacKinnon and Jacob Gaucher and the Thunder trailed 3-1 to start the third.

Garrett McFadden and Alex Butcher added goals in the third period for the Royals' 5-1 win.

The Thunder are in Reading tomorrow for a 4 p.m. puck drop before returning home January 21 and 22 against Newfoundland.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

