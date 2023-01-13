Indy Falls to Cincinnati, 3-1
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
CINCINNATI- The Fuel headed to Cincinnati to start their weekend where they hoped to find their first win in Cincy this year but despite scoring first they fell to the Cyclones, 3-1.
There were two penalties handed out to each team in the first period, but they were all successfully killed off. The only goal of the first period came from Seamus Malone who is now the sole leader in goals for the Fuel this season with 13. At 17:57 in the first, Malone made it 1-0 with the help of Luc Brown and Chase Lang.
The Fuel did start the second period on the power play but could not capitalize on it. About seven minutes into the second period, both teams got offsetting minor penalties for roughing. A minute into those penalties, Cam Hillis was called for tripping causing Indy to play over a minute of 4-on-3 hockey.
The Cyclones were able to tie up the game on the power play with a goal by Louie Caporusso. Just a minute after that goal, Kirill Chaika was issued a five minute misconduct for boarding. Additionally, he was issued a game misconduct penalty and did not return to the match.
Arvin Atwal was able to capitalize on the power play for Cincinnati again and made it 2-1 with their first lead over Indy of the game. A few moments later, a shot by Atwal hit the post as well. Soon after that, Matt Watson took a hooking call putting the Fuel back on the penalty kill that they were able to kill off.
Despite being down 2-1 at the end of the second, the Fuel were outshooting the Cyclones 17-13.
The first ten minutes of the third period went by quickly with Cincinnati dominating possession and steadily surpassing Indy in shots, however both goalies stood strong and did not allow any more goals.
With about six minutes to go in the third, Shane Kuzmeski took a hooking penalty that the Fuel were able to kill off. Soon after, Cincinnati was able to add another goal by captain Justin Vaive.
Indy pulled Driscoll from the net soon after that and despite a late push, the Fuel were not able to mount the comeback and fell to the Cyclones, 3-1.
