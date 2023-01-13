Steelheads Surrender Four Unanswered in 5-3 Loss vs. Utah

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (27-5-0-1, 55pts) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (13-18-1-0, 27pts) by a final score of 5-3 Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,222 fans. It was the 13th straight sellout and the 14th in 16 home games this year for Idaho as they will square off against Utah Saturday night in Boise at 7:10 p.m.

Idaho received a pair of goals 44 seconds apart from one another early in the first period from Patrick Kudla (1-0-1) and A.J. White (2-0-2) to grab a 2-0 lead. Tyler Penner (1-0-1) got the Grizzlies on the board with a shorthanded score with 3:15 left in the opening frame. Idaho led 2-1 after the first 20 minutes outshooting Utah 9-7.

White cashed in on his second of the game midway through the second period to give the Steelheads a two-goal lead. Casey Johnson received a five-minute major for slashing with 5:28 left in the period and was credited with a game misconduct. Utah would cash in twice on the power-play thanks to Cameron Wright (1-0-1) and James Shearer (1-0-1) to tie the score at 3-3. Shots were 13-9 in favor of Utah after two frames.

Jordan Martel broke a tied midway through the first period to give Utah their first lead of night making the score 4-3. The Steelheads pulled Adam Scheel with 1:43 left in regulation. Despite a flurry of chances Martel would make it 5-3 with just seven seconds left to secure the win.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) A.J. White

2) Jordan Martel

3) Patrick Kudla

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 0-for-4 on power-play while Utah was 3-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Utah 32-31. Garrett Metcalf made 29 saves for the win while Adam Scheel registered 26 in the loss.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Dawson Barteaux (INJ), Zach Walker (DNP), and Janis Svanenbergs did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 125-63-26 all-time vs. Utah and 69-29-13 in Boise.

- A.J. White potted his third two goal game of the season and now has 10 goals on the year. It is his sixth time in seven pro seasons he has hit double digits in goals.

- Owen Headrick, Justin Ducharme, Jack Becker, and Willie Knierim all record an assist.

- Colton Kehler dropped the gloves in the first period for his team leading fourth fighting major of the season.

