Steelheads Surrender Four Unanswered in 5-3 Loss vs. Utah
January 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (27-5-0-1, 55pts) fell to the Utah Grizzlies (13-18-1-0, 27pts) by a final score of 5-3 Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,222 fans. It was the 13th straight sellout and the 14th in 16 home games this year for Idaho as they will square off against Utah Saturday night in Boise at 7:10 p.m.
Idaho received a pair of goals 44 seconds apart from one another early in the first period from Patrick Kudla (1-0-1) and A.J. White (2-0-2) to grab a 2-0 lead. Tyler Penner (1-0-1) got the Grizzlies on the board with a shorthanded score with 3:15 left in the opening frame. Idaho led 2-1 after the first 20 minutes outshooting Utah 9-7.
White cashed in on his second of the game midway through the second period to give the Steelheads a two-goal lead. Casey Johnson received a five-minute major for slashing with 5:28 left in the period and was credited with a game misconduct. Utah would cash in twice on the power-play thanks to Cameron Wright (1-0-1) and James Shearer (1-0-1) to tie the score at 3-3. Shots were 13-9 in favor of Utah after two frames.
Jordan Martel broke a tied midway through the first period to give Utah their first lead of night making the score 4-3. The Steelheads pulled Adam Scheel with 1:43 left in regulation. Despite a flurry of chances Martel would make it 5-3 with just seven seconds left to secure the win.
BOX SCORE
ICCU THREE STARS
1) A.J. White
2) Jordan Martel
3) Patrick Kudla
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished the 0-for-4 on power-play while Utah was 3-for-4.
- Idaho outshot Utah 32-31. Garrett Metcalf made 29 saves for the win while Adam Scheel registered 26 in the loss.
- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Dawson Barteaux (INJ), Zach Walker (DNP), and Janis Svanenbergs did not dress for Idaho.
- Idaho is 125-63-26 all-time vs. Utah and 69-29-13 in Boise.
- A.J. White potted his third two goal game of the season and now has 10 goals on the year. It is his sixth time in seven pro seasons he has hit double digits in goals.
- Owen Headrick, Justin Ducharme, Jack Becker, and Willie Knierim all record an assist.
- Colton Kehler dropped the gloves in the first period for his team leading fourth fighting major of the season.
Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2023
- Americans Win First of Two in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Grizz Mighty Power Play Leads to 5-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies' Power Play Leads to 5-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Late Goal Lifts Americans Past Thunder - Wichita Thunder
- Butcher Scores Twice as Royals Throttle Thunder in Series Opener, 5-1 - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Surrender Four Unanswered in 5-3 Loss vs. Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Fall to Swamp Rabbits, 3-2 in Shootout - Florida Everblades
- Indy Falls to Cincinnati, 3-1 - Indy Fuel
- Power Play Helps 'Clones Empty Fuel, 3-1 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Sell Out Historic Pride Night, Walleye Escape on Top - Kalamazoo Wings
- Four Walleye Notch Multiple Points in Gritty Road Win Over Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Parrish Shines in Debut as Rush Drop Oilers, 3-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Three Unanswered Goals Give Rush Win Over Oilers - Tulsa Oilers
- Bednard Shines As Ierullo Scores In The Shootout For Greenville's Win Over Florida - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltending Duel Goes to Fort Wayne, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- KC Wins on Friday the 13th, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Jonny Evans Nets Overtime Winner Over Savannah - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Point Streak Ends in 5-1 Loss to Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Set Franchise Record, Extend Point Streak to Eight - Maine Mariners
- Worcester Falls 4-3 in Overtime to the Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Outlast Railers 4-3 In Ot - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Rush Announce Details for Rodeo and Ag Night - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Friday Night Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Nailers Name Kyle McKenzie as Assistant Coach - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Gladiators at Icemen, January 13, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Wichita - Allen Americans
- El Trueno Returns Home to Host Allen - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Forward Logan Lambdin Returns from Loan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Ghost Pirates, January 13 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: at Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Sebastian Cossa Added to ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Tonight's Objective: First Home Victory in 2023 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Florida Continues Road Trip against Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Royals Return Home in Clash with Thunder on Wizards Night - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Surrender Four Unanswered in 5-3 Loss vs. Utah
- Forward Justin Ducharme Assigned to Steelheads from Texas Stars
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 13
- Steelheads Host "Pink in the RinkÃ¢ÂÂ Jersey Auction for St. Luke's
- Jade Miller Scores Overtime Winner In 3-2 Final Over Wichita