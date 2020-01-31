Toledo Night Market Coming to Winterfest

TOLEDO, OH - Join us for a festival of food and fun for everyone! The much-anticipated return of Winterfest presented by ProMedica kicks off on Friday, December 18 with a three-day Toledo Night Market event at Fifth Third Field.

Inspired by night markets from around the world, Toledo Night Market creates a spectacular atmosphere with food, live music and entertainment for you to enjoy strolling outdoors at twilight. An eclectic mix of vendors will make for a fun shopping experience for all. To enhance the evening further, the outdoor rink will be open on Friday night for public skating.

Winterfest Toledo Night Market hours will be:

Friday, December 18 from 5-10 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 from 5-10 p.m.

Sunday, December 20 from 3-8 p.m.

Nearly 11,000 people experienced Toledo Night Market in 2019 and will return this year with events at the Botanical Gardens on May 8 and the Toledo Farmer's Market on June 13, July 11, August 8 and September 12.

Winterfest Presented by ProMedica runs through January 3, featuring an outdoor ice rink at the Mud Hens ballpark with two Toledo Walleye games on December 26 and December 31, and a wide variety of ice sports activities.

For Walleye Winterfest packages, call 419-725-9255 or order online at www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest. To get all the Winterfest Toledo Night Market, follow on Facebook.

