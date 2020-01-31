Swamp Rabbits Sign Lincoln Griffin
January 31, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have signed forward Lincoln Griffin to a standard player contract. The 23-year-old Massachusetts native took part in the preseason with Greenville before finding a pro home with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.
In 26 games in the SPHL, Griffin has posted 8 goals and 6 assists for 14 points. Griffin is in the midst of his first professional season out of Northeastern University, where he played 154 games, was part of two Hockey East championships, and a Beanpot championship.
In his prep school days at Thayer Academy, Griffin captured All-USA Hockey Second Team honors in 2015, and the Five Nations Tournament gold in 2014.
Jim Madigan, Griffin's head coach at Northeastern, described him as a player with a nonstop motor and a cerebral, smart player.
